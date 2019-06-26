Return of the baby ospreys

Nancy Shapiro has been watching a nest of baby ospreys like a hawk — in a good way.

Orville and Wilbur (she named them) made their home on a post outside of Shapiro’s Beau Ciel balcony this spring. Although Orville seems to have disappeared, Shapiro continued to photograph baby Wilbur (above left, with his mom) until she left for Colorado this week.

Shapiro said her friends plan to keep her updated on her osprey friend.

“I was sure [Wilbur] was going to follow me to Colorado,” Shapiro said. “But he’s still just starting to flap his wings.”

However, on her second day in Snowmass, Shapiro saw a mother deer and her fawn outside to which she thought, the mother and baby osprey simply changed their form to follow her west.