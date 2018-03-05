Restaurant rewards

The movies had their time to shine at the Academy Awards, and now it’s time for restaurants’ turn. The James Beard Foundation Awards nominees have been announced, and one nominee might sound familiar. Richard Gonzmart, of the Columbia Restaurant Group, is nominated in the “outstanding restaurateur category.” Along with The Columbia on St. Armands Circle, Gonzmart and his company announced in December that they would develop The Buccaneer at the former Pattigeorge’s property.

The winners will be announced March 14.