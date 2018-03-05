 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Mar. 7, 2018 16 hours ago

Restaurant rewards

Richard Gonzmart of The Columbia Restaurant Group is nominated for "Outstanding Restaurateur."
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The movies had their time to shine at the Academy Awards, and now it’s time for restaurants’  turn. The James Beard Foundation Awards nominees have been announced, and one nominee might sound familiar. Richard Gonzmart, of the Columbia Restaurant Group, is nominated in the “outstanding restaurateur category.” Along with The Columbia on St. Armands Circle, Gonzmart and his company announced in December that they would develop The Buccaneer at the former Pattigeorge’s property.

The winners will be announced March 14.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

