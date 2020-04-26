A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Douglas and Joanna Hansen sold their home at 7917 Waterton Lane to Michael Wetzer and Christine Wetzer, trustees, of Bradenton, for $2,199,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,823 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,615,000 in 2015.

Country Club Village

James and Patricia LeMay, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6915 Belmont Court to Danny and Shelley Hanson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.75 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,310 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,087,000 in 2008.

Prashant and Yumi Pandya, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7007 Belmont Court to Scott and Maria Luedeke, of Singapore, for $950,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,155 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $965,000 in 2013.

Edward and Terri Kionka, of Fairview Heights, Ill., sold their home at 7278 Lismore Court to Charan Saini, of Lakewood Ranch, for $359,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,148 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $354,000 in 2018.

James Purcell and Shirley Tennyson, of New York City, sold their home at 7324 Riviera Cove to Janine Rempe and Robert Holmes, of Huntington, N.Y., for $355,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,997 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $621,000 in 2005.

Tidewater Preserve

Neil and Mary Wingard, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5601 Tidewater Preserve Blvd., to Rosita Greer, trustee, of Bradenton, for $745,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,785 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $631,600 in 2014.

James Ackerman, of Bradenton, sold his home at 5203 Tidewater Preserve Blvd., to Dale Zwizinski and Kristen Girouard, of Bradenton, for $555,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,249 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2016.

Greenbrook

James and Patricia Valenti, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14927 Bowfin Terrace to Steven and Melanie Tabb, of Bradenton, for $648,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,934 square feet of living area.

Ronald and Sherry Fuelberg, of Hahira, Ga., sold their home at 15664 Lemon Fish Drive to Anna Grieco and Andrew Treen, of Lakewood Ranch, for $360,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,094 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $337,500 in 2018.

Mark Calhoun and Stacy Henley-Calhoun, of Tampa, sold their home at 15331 Skip Jack Loop to Luke and Ashley Demichiel, of Lakewood Ranch, for $320,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,083 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2013.

River Club South

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 9709 Old Hyde Park Place to Jaspal Brar and Gurpreet Kaur Brar, of Bradenton, for $618,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,730 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $799,000 in 2005.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Clinton and Heather Kasten, of Sarasota, sold their home at 22062 Night Heron Way to Michael and Stephanie Nelson, of Bradenton, for $605,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,668 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $347,500 in 2010.

Liubov Zueva, of Clearwater, sold her home at 23315 Red Robin Place to Christine Molinari, trustee, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,319 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2013.

Riverdale Revised

August and Pamela Kafer, of Dover, sold their home at 4519 Shark Dr., to Michael and Sherri McNeely, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,069 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2011.

Lisa Yttri, of Apache Junction, Ariz., sold her home at 4532 Thirda Ave. Dr. E., to Erik Anderson and Yvonn Purra, of Sweden, for $270,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2013.

Country Club East

Robert and Ellen Sichel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7130 Prestbury Circle to Gary and Anne Briggs, of Harwich, Mass., for $530,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $505,000 in 2018.

Robert and Sylvie Tenbrunsel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 15615 Leven Links Place to Robert and Marni Naumann, of Bradenton, for $460,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,600 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $367,200 in 2010.

David and Lori Lynn Scherba, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 14310 Stirling Dr., to Thomas and Nancy Voltz, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,201 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $328,900 in 2015.

Esplanade

Douglas Eccleston and Joan Eccleston, trustees, of Cromwell, Conn., sold the home at 5234 Castello Lane to Risa Ann Kennedy, trustee, of Dyer, Ind., for $530,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,232 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $408,600 in 2012.

Bruce Kohlmeyer, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 5132 Napoli Run to Dean and Mariafinita Golemis, of Cornwall, N.Y., for $402,500. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,887 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $388,400 in 2014.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

John and Sandra Crowley, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7727 Camden Harbour Dr., to David and Lorraine DeSanto, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,946 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $443,000 in 2014.

Del Webb

Theresa Shine, trustee, of Boynton Beach, sold the home at 17221 Seaford Way to Harold Dick, of Lima, Ohio, for $485,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,807 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $424,200 in 2016.

River Club North

Elizabeth MacDonald, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6206 Glen Abbey Lane to Kenneth Cafiero and Eric Cafiero, trustees, of Bradenton, for $479,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,570 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2002.

Well Fargo Bank, trustee, sold the home at 10103 Clubhouse Dr., to Jorge and Lazara Ballesteros, of Bradenton, for $372,200. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,793 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 1999.

Country Meadows

Angela Rose, of Sarasota, sold the home at 14705 Fourth Drive N.E., to Norman Bothun and Rosanna Markel, trustees, of Fountain, Colo., for $450,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,014 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $423,000 in 2017.

Riverwalk Ridge Cypress Banks

Peter and Brynne Anne Besio sold their home at 12319 Greenbrier Way to Henry and Kristine Whitenight, of Lakewood Ranch, for $450,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,467 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $394,800 in 2003.

GreyHawk Landing

Robert and Marni Naumann, of Bradenton, sold their home at 116 Caladium Court to Antonio Womack and Sulby Womack Womack, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2010, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,229 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2016.

David and Felicia McCleery, of Crestview, sold their home at 13022 Peregrin Circle to Stephen and Mary Birsinger, of Lakewood Ranch, for $365,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,153 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $373,000 in 2017.

Virginia Water

Maryanne Harmsen, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6602 Virginia Crossing to Wilfred and Mary Hohler, of Auburn, Ind., for $425,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $362,500 in 2013.

Lennox Gardens

Anna Bacher-Brown and Allen Brown, of University Park, sold their home at 6919 Lennox Place to Pamela Glazer, of University Park, for $420,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,907 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2018.

River Walk at River Isles

Gayla Roberts, of Bradenton, sold the home at 3989 Lakewood Ave,. to Gil Marques and Nina Saulnier, of Bradenton, for $416,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,660 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2017.

Palm Aire

Nicolette Hughes-Denton, of Cortez, sold her home at 5636 Country Lakes Dr., to Caleb and Jennifer Bish, of Sarasota, for $413,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,723 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $348,000 in 2008.

Clare Chung, of Jacksonville, sold her home at 5775 Timber Lake Dr., to Stephanie Ann Bosworth, of Sarasota, for $329,900. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,054 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2012.

River Park at Mote Ranch

Deborah and Fredrick Wildt, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6104 Palomino Circle to Randolph and Jan Ruse, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,523 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $354,800 in 2004.

Country Creek

Robert and Lynne Billings, of Dunedin, sold their home at 14830 Seventh Ave. E., to Joel and Emily Coker, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,531 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,000 in 1999.

Rosedale Highlands

Adolph Washington, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 5119 97th St. E., to Ross and Alison Smith, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,387 square feet of living area.

Philippe Haddad sold his home at 5205 97th St. E., to Lawrence and Danielle Stivers, of Bradenton, for $347,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,936 square feet of living area.

Braden Woods

Richard and Caryn Capriotti, of Bermuda Dunes, Calif., sold their home at 9609 64th Ave. E., to Thomas and Donna Lee, of Bradenton, for $394,000. Thomas and Donna Lee then sold the home to Nicole and John Eibe, of Bradenton, for $394,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,039 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $131,000 in 1989.

Heritage Harbour

Thomas Muenstermann, of Sarasota, sold his home at 8406 River Preserve Dr., to Cheryl Horch and Kurt Horch, of Asbury, Iowa, for $390,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,906 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2015.

Mill Creek

HP Florida I LLC sold the home at 13638 Second Ave. N.E., to Thomas Sheffrey and Elaine Sheffrey, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,751 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2016.

Planters Manor at Greenfield Plantation

Virginia Harshman, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 9609 Bladesmith Lane to Albert and Christiane Leggett, of Bradenton, for $376,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,310 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2006.

Desoto Lakes

John and Carla Dovi, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4907 Palm Aire Dr., to Richard Dinan Jr., of Sarasota, for $374,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,066 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2013.

Fairfax

Glenn and Susan Melgaard, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4311 Fairfax Drive E., to Rolando Gamez and Blanca Zapata, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,214 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2005.

Water Oak

Thomas and Christine Senevey, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6631 63rd Terrace E., to Cassandra Craig, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,050 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $338,000 in 2018.

Norman and Cassandra Brawner sold their home at 6334 67th St. E., to Milan Alaica and Terri Dixon, of Bradenton, for $325,900. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,869 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,700 in 2002.

Carlyle at Palm Aire

Delton Scroggs, trustee, of Venice, sold the home at 5081 Creekside Trail to Mary Kessler, of Muskego, Wis., for $355,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,797 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2014.

Central Park

Daniel and Amanda Tullidge, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4620 Claremont Park Dr., to Ian Bacchus and Antoinette Smith, of Bradenton, for $352,500. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,164 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $326,800 in 2015.

Rosedale

James Gawlik and Kathleen Murdock, trustees, of Grosse Ile, Mich., sold the home at 5306 88th St. E., to Thomas Loch, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,218 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2001.

Peridia

Chester and Shirley Ambrose, of Placida, sold their home at 4363 Presidential Ave. Circle E., to Richard and Beverly Algeni, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,411 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $241,000 in 2004.

Stephen and Carolyn Penick, trustees, of Warwick, R.I., sold the home at 4763 Raintree St. Circle E., to Sal and Annmarie Cancilla, of Bradenton, for $253,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,501 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $234,500 in 2005.

Richard and Julia Horth, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 5014 Clubview Court E., to Randy and Deborah Bosler, of Lima, Ohio, for $225,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,400 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2015.

Chaparral

Laurie Beckler-Bailey and Maynard Bailey, of Toledo, Ohio, sold their home at 6806 Winslow St., to James and Denise Nazarenus, of Sarasota, for $312,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,591 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2019.

Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch

Jeffrey and Kahron Dieter, of Hopkinton, Mass., sold their Unit 22 condominium at 8366 Miramar Way to Tara Robson, of Bradenton, for $305,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,997 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2013.

Mote Ranch

John and Barbara Acocelli, of Westborough, Mass., sold their home at 6912 Ranch Road to Michael Noland and Georgia Noland, trustees, of Willowbrook, Ill., for $305,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,699 square feet of living area.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Cal and Kathleen Martin sold their home at 306 Winding Brook Lane to Rodney and Carol Cannon, of New Palestine, Ind., for $295,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2009.

Paul and Selma Stany, of Crossville, Tenn., sold their Unit 1403 condominium at 8406 Grand Estuary Trail to Robert Adams, of Bradenton, for $287,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,000 in 2017.

Crossing Creek Village

Susan Pogue, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6815 44th Terrace E., to AnnaMarie Mitchell and Ferenc Ficsori, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $183,100 in 2009.

Summerfield

Offerpad (SPVBorrower1) LLC sold the home at 12926 Nightshade Place to Merry and Nick Porter, of Lakewood Ranch, for $294,400. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,806 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $266,300 in 2019.

Richard and Sarah Szynkiewicz sold their home at 11416 Parkside Place to Catherine Ward, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,586 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,900 in 2016.

William Budas, of Sarasota, sold the home at 11204 Coralbean Dr., to Dean Power, of Farmington, N.Y., for $230,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,358 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2004.

Sabal Harbour

Herman and Beverly Billings, of Hillsborough, N.C., sold their home at 4630 Turtle Bay Terrace to Ahmetcan Dilaver and Cansu Atali, of Lakewood Ranch, for $290,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,685 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,000 in 2002.

Mary Ellen Maurer sold the home at 4654 Runabout Way to Marlon Ojeda, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $178,000 in 2003.

Avalon Villages of Palm Aire

Florida Investors Capital LLC and Tag Investment Resources LLC sold the home at 6930 Mystic Lane to Robin Connor for $288,500. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area.

Oakbrooke at River Club North

David McGloin and Karen Zink, of Bradenton, their home at 6674 Oakbrooke Circle to Carol Kolesa, of Bradenton, for $282,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,653 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,000 in 2016.

Fairfield

Frank and Patricia Dagostino, of Punta Gorda, sold their home at 5026 Maymont Park Circle to Karen Kidd and Ruth Ready, of Bradenton, for $276,500. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,446 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,400 in 2013.

Marlin and Carolyn Peace sold their home at 4924 Maymont Park Circle to Frank Pondillo, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $241,600 in 2014.

Gates Creek

Jason and Marie Osterhout and Sherrie Newton, of Lexington, S.C., sold their home at 11616 Second Ave. E., to Andrew and Meghan Hawker, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $248,500 in 2007.

Rivers Edge

Ronald and Brenda Morse, of Morganton, N.C., sold their home at 6707 66th Ave. E., to Corissa and Ryan Radcliffe, of Bradenton, for $272,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,402 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $128,400 in 2001.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Robin Connor, of Sarasota, sold her Unit V-91 condominium at 6916 W. Country Club Drive N., to Lynette Pagley and John Julio, of Sarasota, for $266,900. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,468 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $231,000 in 2016.

Bothwell Holdings Inc. sold the Unit 169 condominium at 7070 Fairway Bend Lane to Fred and Kristen Goodell, of Maumee, Ohio, for $212,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,444 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2018.

Braden River Lakes

Kevin and Nicole Borchardt, of Phoenix, sold their home at 4604 Ninth Ave. E., to Kathi Sentz, of Bradenton, for $245,900. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2017.

Woodland Green

Diane Hatry, of Sarasota, sold her Unit I-6 condominium at 6291 Timber Lake Dr., to Sean and Christine Fleury, of Batavia, Ill., for $225,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,312 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $181,000 in 2014.

Cypress Strand

Charles Cox and Sharon Lane, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 35-101 condominium at 7047 Strand Circle to Michele and Speranza Dagostino, of Bradenton, for $206,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2015.