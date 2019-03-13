 Skip to main content
News
Sarasota Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 32 min ago

Report of gas leak prompts evacuation of Central Avenue building

Share
No injuries were reported in the Wednesday incident.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Police and fire teams were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and 2nd Street on reports of a gas leak Wednesday, prompting a precautionary evacuation. 

Around 10:30 a.m., officials arrived to Salons by JC, which sits below The DeSota apartment complex. 

Upon arriving, officials found a fire alarm had been pulled and began evacuating residents until they could isolate where the issue was. 

Eventually, officials found the problem to be a malfunction with a ventilation system within a gas system, according to Sarasota County Fire Department. 

Since the issue was with the ventilation system and not the gas system as a whole, officials determined it was safe for residents and patrons of the building to resume normal activity. 

Traffic was diverted away from the area throughout the hour-long call and no injuries were reported. 

Salons by JC will now repair the ventilation system, which will keep similar reports from happening in the future. 

Related Stories

Advertisement