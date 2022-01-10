Remy's on Main opens in Lakewood Ranch

If You Go Remy's on Main Where: 8138 Lakewood Main St. Lakewood Ranch Phone: 355-9391

After a delay caused by pandemic supply chain issues, Barb and Larry Remington opened Remy's on Main on Monday on Lakewood Main Street in Lakewood Ranch.

The Remingtons, who originally planned a Dec. 15 opening for their restaurant, operated successful buffet-style restaurants for 42 years in Michigan before falling in love with Lakewood Ranch.

Barb Remington said that the draw of warmer weather led them to Florida, where they opened up their newest restaurant. She said it features “stick to your ribs” fare with a Korean twist.

“We are going to be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner,” she said. “We’ll have comfort food and full liquor.”

A stream of patrons were enjoying sidewalk dining Monday afternoon while others were inside lined up at the bar.

The focus of the menu is traditional, all-American fare. Barb Remington has enhanced the menu with Korean flavors and specials, including bibimbap, a classic Korean dish of rice with mixed vegetables and meats.

Look for Korean touches at breakfast too, including fluffy Korean pancakes with kimchi and even a Korean-inspired eggs Benedict. The breakfast menu also includes all the potato hash, bacon, sausages and eggs you can eat. Hearty burgers and sandwiches highlight the lunch and dinner menu.

Remy’s on Main is located at 8138 Lakewood Main St. and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.