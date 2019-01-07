Registration deadline set for Longboat election

Feb. 11 is the last day Longboat Key residents can register to vote in the upcoming town elections.

A Town Commission seat is in play, and two ballot initiatives also will require voter attention: a measure extending commission terms to three years, beginning in 2020; and a measure seeking permission to add residential density to a property at 5630 Gulf of Mexico Drive for the purpose of developing single-family housing.

Election Day is March 12. A week of early voting begins March 4.

In the November mid-term elections, Longboat Key had some of the highest voter-turnout numbers in the area: 79% in Sarasota and 78.7% in Manatee.

To register or check the status of your voting registration, visit registertovoteflorida.gov in both Sarasota and Manatee counties.