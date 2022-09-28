A condominium in Regent Place tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Carolyn Lowell and Michael Robert Mansfield sold their Unit 22B condominium at 675 Longboat Club Road to John Elliot, of Charleston, West Virginia, for $4.25 million. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,139 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.05 million in 2003.

Off the Key A home in Sarasota's Avondale neighborhood topped all transactions this week on the mainland, Siesta Key and points to the south. Robert Elmes and Lindsay Ann Wardman, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 1835 Lincoln Drive to James and Kathleen Haft, of Longboat Key, for $3,395,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,476 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,635,000 in 2019.

Bay Isles

Marek and Julita Lochnicki, of Northbrook, Illinois, sold their home at 3260 Bayou Sound to Bradley and Katrina West, of Longboat Key, for $2,225,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,649 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2015.

Country Club Shores

Douglas Leland, of Bellevue, Washington, sold his home at 537 Spinnaker Lane to Kathleen Schatz, trustee, of Yarmouth, Massachusetts, for $2,225,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,046 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2020.

John Ringling Estates

Keyser Properties LLC sold the home at 322 Jackson Drive to 1136 DR MLK ST LLC for $1.75 million. Built in 1958, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,604 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2020.

Fairway Bay

John and Norma Kasten, trustees, sold the Unit 204 condominium at 1904 Harbourside Drive to Edward and Gloriann Felicetta, of Longboat Key, for $1,065,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,135 square feet of living area. It sold for $422,000 in 2012.

Islander Club of Longboat

James Loftis, of Longboat Key, sold his Unit 93-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to 2295-93 Gulf of Mexico Drive LLC for $900,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $155,000 in 1991.

Seaplace

Sarah Rice and Susan Hitzelburger, trustees, of Orion Township, Michigan, sold the Unit G3-103C condominium at 2039 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Carmen Brannan, of Longboat Key, for $425,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 933 square feet of living area. It sold for $92,000 in 1993.