Ray W. Stewart

1947-2021

Ray W. Stewart, 73, of Atlanta, died January 21, 2021. Ray was born and raised in Atlanta, GA. He moved his family to Knoxville, Tennessee in his early 30s, and, along with Nashville’s, GG Wagoner, they opened a building supplies business, Knoxville Wholesale Bldg Products. They added, a 3rd business partner, Ron Lowery in Birmingham Alabama and in a span of less 5 years created a chain of KWBP warehouses all along the southeast that proved successful for many years. After being bought out by a competitor at age 54, my father retired and spent most of his time in Long Boat Key, FL where he loved playing golf with friends. He passed, being loved and admired by so many, in a battle with Alzheimer’s. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones.

After being bought out by a competitor at age 54, my father retired and spent most of his time in Long Boat Key, FL where he loved playing golf with friends.

Mr. Stewart is survived by his daughter, Dawn Stewart; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Jeff Gies; grandsons, Emory Vinsant, Paul and Henry Gies; and brother, Donald Stewart. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org)

A Celebration of Mr. Stewart’s life will take place at a later date surrounded by his closest loved ones.

SERVICE:

A Celebration of Mr. Stewart’s life will take place at a later date surrounded by his closest loved ones.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org)