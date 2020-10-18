The following residential real estate transactions took place between Oct. 5-9. A home in Queens Harbour tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Joseph McElmeel Jr., trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 3513 Fair Oaks Court to Robert and Susan Mason, of Northville, Mich., for $982,500. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,529 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2001.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Kevin Groeneveld and Candace Allender, trustees, of Garden, Mich., sold the home at 685 Norton St. to James Vining, of Prospect, Ky., for $865,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,601 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $316,100 in 2019.

Country Club Shores

Carlos and Lucy Silva, of E. Meadow, N.Y., sold their home at 501 Yawl Lane to James and Darleen Lebaron, of Longboat Key, for $775,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,615 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $398,000 in 2002.

Long Beach on Longboat Key

Paul and Linda Joudrey, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7181 Longboat Drive N. to James and Helen Elardo, of Longboat Key, for $774,000. Built in 1964, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,600 in 2018.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Donald Garber and Betsy Lembeck and Vivian Lembeck Fund, of Montclair, N.J., sold their Unit 513 condominium at 513 Bayport Way to Sanford and Elizabeth Wolf, of Longboat Key, for $730,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $580,000 in 2001.

Christian Garver, trustee, of Madison, Wis., sold the Unit 735 condominium at 735 Bayport Way to Marc Vasil, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, for $495,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $147,000 in 1993.

Sea Twig

Ann Giles, trustee, of Tampa, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 5645 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jack Braddock Khoury and Wendy Arasely Khoury, of Longboat Key, for $640,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,346 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $565,000 in 2016.

Pelican Harbour and Beach Club

David Fiderer, trustee, of S. Salem, N.Y., sold the Unit F-2 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Stanley Greenblott and Mary Candace Greenblott, of Longboat Key, for $630,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,636 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,000 in 1995.

Seaplace

George and Patricia Saxon, of Bradenton, sold their Unit G6-307-A condominium at 1955 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Florence St. George, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $625,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2011.

Club Longboat Beach and Tennis

Carole Rudman, of Kentfield, Calif., sold her Unit 232 condominium at 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Stephen and Marian Parks, of Lithia, for $580,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 1988.

Westchester Condominium Apartments

Jess Goodman and Caroline Skelton-Goodman, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 106 condominium at 4825 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and Amy Eckert, of Bristow, Va., for $575,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,393 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2012.

Portobello

Larry and Rachel Lucas, of Cincinnati, sold their Unit B-307 condominium at 3240 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Charlotte Balog, of Bradenton, for $526,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2017.

Longboat Landing

Mark and Krista Moshier, of Shirt Hills, N.J., sold their Unit 103 condominium at 5320 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John Moretti, of Brighton, Mich., for $487,500. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2009.

Longboat Arms

Deborah Morrison, trustee, of Northbrook, Ill., sold the Unit 201D condominium at 3330 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gary Bradley, trustee, of Blue Springs, Mo., for $450,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,362 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $144,500 in 2009.

Embassy Villas

Fay Lazaris, trustee, sold the Unit 11 condominium at 800 S. Blvd of the Presidents to Sheila Ann Martin, trustee, of Sarasota, for $395,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,090 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,500 in 2016.

Cedars East

Thomas and Cynthia Barnes, trustees, of Cumberland, Foreside, Maine, sold the Unit 10 condominium at 513 Forest Way to Jason and Laura Alphonso, of Winter Park, for $326,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $168,000 in 2012.