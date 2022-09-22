A condominium in Block 6 tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. William and Catherine Stark, of Narragansett, Rhode Island, sold their Unit 1405 condominium at 401 Quay Commons to Charles Premone, trustee, of Sarasota, for $6.1 million. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,647 square feet of living area. It sold for $4,212,600 in 2021.

Top sellers around the area Siesta Key: $2 million Harmony Gary and Ellen O’Sullivan sold their home at 323 Treasure Boat Way to Jason and Lisa Prefontaine, of Sarasota, for $2.06 million. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,726 square feet of living area. It sold for $267,900 in 1995. Osprey: $935,000 Willowbend Lester and Marsha Kolodny, of Osprey, sold their home at 632 Crane Prairie Way to Thomas Andrew Scott and Donna Scott, of Sarasota, for $935,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,506 square feet of living area. Palmer Ranch: $799,000 Esplanade on Palmer Ranch Courtney Smith, trustee, of Bedford, New Hampshire, sold the home at to Patricia Edgerly, of Reading, Massachusetts, for $799,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,682 square feet of living area. It sold for $466,100 in 2021. Nokomis: $725,000 Sorrento Woods Cynthia Coffin, of High Point, North Carolina, sold her home at 1089 Delacroix Circle to Dawn Slayton, of Nokomis, for $725,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,908 square feet of living area. It sold for $448,000 in 2005.

Sarasota

Phillippi Shores

Wade and Betty Matthews, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5152 Admiral Place to Jason and Shauna Wagner, of Sarasota, for $2.16 million. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,012 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,400 in 1991.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 713 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Jeremiah and Jane Cronin, of Sarasota, for $1.8 million. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,772 square feet of living area. It sold for $875,000 in 2009.

McIntyre Wilson Potter’s

Adam and Nina Ziff, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1654 Arlington St. to One Arlington LLC for $1,575,000. The first property was built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,914 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1925, it has one bedroom, one bath and 600 square feet of living area. They sold for $775,000 in 2007.

One Watergate

Robyn Levin, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 3-C condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Jeff Charles Wagner and Shannon Marie McAllister, of Goshen, Kentucky, for $1,145,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,736 square feet of living area. It sold for $482,500 in 2014.

Embassy House

John Dumbaugh, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 901 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Richard and April Lane, of Sarasota, for $1.12 million. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,408 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2005.

Mandarin Park

Arnold Spinner, of Spring Lake, New Jersey, Georgianna Appignani Lynn, of Southampton, New York, sold their home at 1380 Tearose Place to Jeffrey Louis Getis, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,023,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $605,000 in 2018.

Poms Park

Anthony Gabriel and Michelle Louise Gabriel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2365 Novus St. to Donald Angelo Chiusa Jr., trustee, of Sarasota, for $960,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,947 square feet of living area.

Victoria Bannister sold the home at 2365 Bay St. to Sandra Colner, of Portland, Oregon, for $525,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,732 square feet of living area. It sold for $76,400 in 1995.

Nichol’s

Diane Lynne Chanako-Turner, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1747 Hyde Park St. to Giorgio Salameh and Noreen Slaalien, of Sarasota, for $900,000. Built in 1948, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,304 square feet of living area. It sold for $138,000 in 1989.

South Gate

Scott Sayles and Renee Drewry Sayles, of Lynchburg, Virginia, sold their home at 2101 River Ridge Drive to Jeff and Lindsay Sherwin, of Sarasota, for $900,000. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,747 square feet of living area. It sold for $568,000 in 2021.

Alfred DiFiore and Yvonne DiFiore, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 2665 Datura St. to Stanislav Aizin and Liudmila Aizina, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,147 square feet of living area. It sold for $59,000 in 1982.

CMT Financial LLC sold the home at 2408 Sunnyside St. to Dylan Scott Dean, of Sarasota, for $542,000. Built in 1958, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,652 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2021.

The Landings Treehouse

Scott Hechlik, trustee, sold the Unit 21 condominium at 1356 Landings Drive to David Lannik, trustee, and Susan Kimball, of Norfolk, Virginia, for $660,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,136 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2018.

Gulf Gate

Leslie Gray sold the home at 3106 Lockwood Terrace to Christine Barden, of Sarasota, for $545,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,104 square feet of living area. It sold for $132,000 in 2011.

Central Park

John Sullivan Wilson, trustee, of Scarsdale, New York, sold the Unit 203 condominium at 835 S. Osprey Ave. to Rosemary O’Brien, of Chicago, for $525,500. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $254,000 in 2016.

Siesta Key

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

Andrew and Theresa Lucibello, of Wallingford, Connecticut, sold their Unit 1006 condominium at 5920 Midnight Pass Road to Michael Massa, trustee, of Punta Gorda, for $1.35 million. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,234 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,000 in 2009.

Sandy Cove

Michael and Janet Caliendo, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 501 condominium at 4900 Ocean Blvd. to Paula and Brandon Kindle, of Arlington, Massachusetts, for $1.1 million. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,867 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2016.

Whispering Sands

David Watkins sold his Unit V-47 condominium at 113 Whispering Sands Drive to John Reginald Delaney and Suzanne Winifred Delaney, of Biltmore Forest, North Carolina, for $825,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,344 square feet of living area. It sold for $141,000 in 1997.

Polynesian Gardens

Sean and Amy Bennett, of Huron, South Dakota, sold their Unit M-7 condominium at 1208 Moonmist Circle to Chad Stephen Cuomo and Kyla Lenore Cuomo, of Phoenix, for $820,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,130 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2019.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Loren Impson and Janet Brewer, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, sold their Unit 530 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Maury Goldman, trustee, of Middleton, Massachusetts, for $734,900. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,152 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2020.

Palmer Ranch

Turtle Rock

Roy and Carol Baker sold their home at 5125 Ridgelake Place to Michael and Kathleen Eby, of Sarasota, for $690,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $349,000 in 2014.

Hammock Preserve

Nancy and James Maher, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5809 Hidden Willow Court to Andrew Mark Braten and Maxine Toby Braten, of Sarasota, for $665,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,110 square feet of living area. It sold for $439,100 in 2019.

Deer Creek

Wendy Quinn, of Dayton, Tennessee, sold her home at 4362 Indian Point Trail to Alexei Zemskov and Marina Zemskova, of Rockville, Maryland, for $620,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,253 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2020.

Villa D’Este

James and Pamela Sue Hager, of Bloomingdale, Illinois, sold their home at 4560 Las Brisas Lane to Arthur and Stacy Schaufus, of Waltham, Massachusetts, for $530,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,208 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2001.

Osprey

Emerald Woods at Oaks

Clark and Margaret Frame, of Osprey, sold their home at 105 Turquoise Lane to J. Homer and Nina Edmonson, of Osprey, for $765,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,606 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2011.