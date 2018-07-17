Public meets local, state candidates in Lakewood Ranch

River Club resident Phil Burghardt made his way to table after table July 17 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, taking time to talk with state and local political candidates.

His was most interested in Manatee County's School Board race.

"I'm interested in security and using our schools to a higher efficiency," Burghardt said.

He and more than 150 others were able to talk with 34 candidates to represent Sarasota and Manatee counties on the state and local level during the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance's Candidate Night.