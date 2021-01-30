Prose and Kohn: Mustangs soccer is getting stronger

Finally, the Lakewood Ranch High boys soccer team is back to normal — almost.

After starting the season 5-0 and earning a No. 2 spot in MaxPreps' national ranking, the Mustangs were hit with a string of bad luck. Coach Vito Bavaro said the team was forced to sideline several starters on a rotating basis because of myriad reasons, including contact tracing for COVID-19.

"I can't tell you how many times I've had to field phone calls like this during games," Bavaro said. "'Is so and so playing?' Yes. 'Well, get him off the field, he's in a class that needs to be contact traced.' It's hard to come up with a game plan when you don't know who's going to be playing, even the day of the game."

Bavaro said that at one point, around Jan. 1, the team was able to field just 14 of its 22 players thanks not only to contact tracing, but family vacations and the typical run of injuries each team suffers. Many of the team's midseason ailments affected key players, Bavaro said. As a result, the team went into a tailspin, losing five games in a row. The Mustangs always play a difficult schedule, and this season has been no exception, so there were no easy games to soften the roster losses.

Now, finally, the Mustangs are starting to look like themselves again. Lakewood Ranch defeated Manantee High 4-0 on Jan. 19, then beat Braden River High by the same score Jan. 25 before tying 2-2 with perennial stalwart Wiregrass Ranch High, No. 55 nationally in MaxPreps' ranking, on Jan. 28. Bavaro said the team still has a few players awaiting clearance to return, but the bulk of the team's starting lineup is back.

Thanks to the pandemic, the soccer playoffs have reverted to the system from two years ago, meaning the two teams that reach each district final will advance to the regional tournaments. Last season, the winners of each district advanced, but the runners-up were not guaranteed anything, instead relying on a ranking system that took into account wins, strength of schedule and other statistics. It helped the Mustangs last season after they lost in the district tournament, but Bavaro said the old system is a welcome sight this year.

Of course, the Mustangs (8-6-1) will still need to get to the district title game. Bavaro said he's happy with how the team has played the last three games, especially considering the roster turmoil. Bavaro said soccer, compared to other sports, is especially reliant on chemistry and feel. It's difficult for one player to completely take over a game. Lakewood Ranch has never had that player, Bavaro said. They instead rely on a system, one that requires knowledge of where everyone else will be at a given time. Without the experience of playing together, it's difficult to get that knowledge.

The Mustangs are getting there, and just in time.

"We're playing well now, we just need to start finishing a bit better," Bavaro said. "Once we do, we should be tough to beat."

The Class 7A District 8 tournament begins Feb. 3, with the district title game scheduled for Feb. 10.