A home in San Remo Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jeffrey and Gaye Clark, of Tampa, sold their home at 3657 San Remo Terrace to Benjamin Herman, of Sarasota, for $6.6 million. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, five-and-three-half baths, a pool and 7,529 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.67 million in 2016.

SARASOTA

Oyster Bay Estates

Kenneth and Amy Sussman sold their home at 4450 Camino Real to Harry Warner, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, for $4 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,230 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,697,500 in 2012.

624 Palm

Lawrence Zweibel, trustee, sold the Unit 3 condominium at 624 S. Palm Ave. to Albert Hogan III, trustees, and Carol Hogan, of Elmhurst, Illinois, for $3.1 million. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,759 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,195,000 in 2018.

Top sellers in the area SIESTA KEY: $6.3 million Roberts Point Road Samuel Logan, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3936 Roberts Point Road to Joel Morganroth, trustee, of Siesta Key, for $6,333,400. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,114 square feet of living area. It sold for $4,175,000 in 2020. PALMER RANCH: $860,000 Valencia Joanthan Hajny, of Stoughton, Wisconsin, sold his Unit 14 condominium at 4530 Murcia Blvd. to Bruce and Jillian Issadore, of Sarasota, for $860,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,187 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2021. OSPREY: $550,000 Willowbend James and Lynne Reutener, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 568 Crane Prairie Way to Bryan and Holly Droppert, of Osprey, for $550,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,165 square feet of living area. NOKOMIS: $1.7 million Casey Key Clayton Peter Hummel and Zoe Hummel, of Tampa, sold their home at 3804 Cutlass Bayou to Diane and Thomas Stross, of Nokomis, for $1.7 million. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,245 square feet of living area. It sold for $860,000 in 2020.

Avondale

Lauren Crist, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1957 Lincoln Drive to Christopher and Kimberly Keelin, of Sparta, New Jersey, for $2,475,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,284 square feet of living area. It sold for $598,000 in 2014.

Vue

Deborah Albertson, trustee, and Donna Schroeder-Hicks, of W. Des Moines, Iowa, sold the Unit 1203 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to James Molinaro and Katherine Rando Molinaro, of Sarasota, for $2,201,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,730 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,140,700 in 2017.

James Molinaro and Katherine Rando Molinaro, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 603 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to David Macrae and Susan Macrae, trustees, Nokomis, for $2 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,718 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.65 million in 2021.

The Tower Residences

Henrietta Lee Levins, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 604 condominium at 35 Watergate DRive to Michael Mikula, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.95 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,985 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,115,000 in 2003.

Aqualane Estates

Wendy Ann Spurr, of Osprey, sold the home at 1520 Ridgewood Lane to Falicia Garries, of Sarasota, for $1.31 million. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,437 square feet of living area.

The Condominium on the Bay

Timothy Christensen sold the Unit 605 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Jeanine Frumenti and George Sahm, of Bayside, New York, for $1.19 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 1986.

Seminole Heights

Michael and Paula Schneiderman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1231 S. Orange Ave. to Elizabeth and Peter Goman, of Lake Wales, for $1.09 million. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,112 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2001.

James Kosub and Ellen Wherrett Miller, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1642 Bahia Vista St. to Joseph John Fico Jr. and Maureen Conlon Fico, of Sarasota, for $885,000. Built in 1926, it has one bedroom, one bath and 626 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2002.

1500 State Street

Noel and Gretchen Speranza, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 501 condominium at 1550 State St. to Brett Cassidy, of Sarasota, for $710,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,028 square feet of living area. It sold for $527,000 in 2018.

Regency House

Cornelia Long Matson, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 403 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Timothy Scarangella, of Ashburn, Virginia, for $651,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,304 square feet of living area. It sold for $339,000 in 2011.

Alinari

Robert and Colleen Lamberty, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1112 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Robert Adamski, trustee, of New Hope, Pennsylvania, for $650,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,000 in 2015.

Huntington Pointe

Ian MacDonald and Lindsey Davis, of Centennial, Colorado, and Patricia MacDonald, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8833 Havenridge Drive to Domanic Calamese and Siri Walli-Ware Calamese, of Sarasota, for $635,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,274 square feet of living area. It sold for $417,000 in 2005.

South Gate

J2C Properties LLC sold the home at 3341 Fair Oaks Place to Jonathan and Laurel Aston, of Sarasota, for $607,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,688 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2020.

Trim Mexcol LLC sold the home at 2912 Pinecrest Way to Jennifer Pierson, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,571 square feet of living area. It sold for $301,000 in 2021.

Elizabetta Braithwaite, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2823 Bougainvillea St. to Waywardjhawks LLC for $450,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,480 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2007.

Donald Beghtel, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2322 Siesta Drive to Reginald and Connie Vorderman, of Jupiter, for $425,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,948 square feet of living area. It sold for $66,000 in 1985.

Timothy and Kathleen McCarthy, trustees, of S. Chatham, Massachusetts, sold the home at 2760 Goldenrod St. to Keli Eggen, of Sarasota, for $417,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,362 square feet of living area. It sold for $133,900 in 2011.

Gulf Gate East

Juergen and Eva Stahl, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3711 Kingston Blvd. to Dirk Lips, of Deizisau, Germany, for $600,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,335 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2021.

One Hundred Central

James Bernard Jackson, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit B409 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Michelle Wendling, of Richmond, Michigan, for $600,000. Built in 2005, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $342,000 in 2005.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Daniel and Madelyn Dunn, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8284 Varenna Drive to John and Marjorie Skalet, of Centennial, Colorado, for $595,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,639 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2018.

Las Lomas De Sarasota

Rockford Investment Partners LLC sold the home at 2204 Outer Drive to Steele Barcomb, of Sarasota, for $510,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,668 square feet of living area. It sold for $80,000 in 2019.

Gulf Gate Woods

Valerie Barcelos, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2839 Hardee Drive to Alejandro Beyra Campins, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,856 square feet of living area. It sold for $267,500 in 2018.

Hartland Park

Carolyn Pearson, of Bradenton, sold her home at 1806 Jasmine Drive to George Schreiber III, of Sarasota, for $495,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It sold for $46,000 in 1983.

Beverly Rayfield, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3545 Honeysuckle Drive to Harry and Brenda Gray, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,236 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2003.

Bellevue Terrace

R-W Rental LLC sold the home at 3153 Novus Court to Mark and Lovina Weaver, of Holmesville, Ohio, for $475,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,434 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2018.

Pelican Cove

Ann Hunsicker and Carol Hunsicker, trustees, sold the Unit 165 condominium at 1510 Pelican Point Drive to Maureen Anne Murray, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2012.

The Landings Carriagehouse

Gwen Gold Pearlstein, trustee, sold the Unit 14 condominium at 4870 Kestral Park Circle to Lisa Neufeld, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,570 square feet of living area. It sold for $277,500 in 2003.

Ringling Park

Wilhelm and Inge Saake sold their home at 220 Davis Blvd. to Barbara Sassen May, of Sarasota, for $445,000. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,638 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2014.

Hillcrest Park

Vadim and Anna Piatov, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1711 Central Ave. to Hector Tirado and Theresa Ann Haugland, of Bay Shore, New York, for $444,500. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,243 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2020.

Gulf Gate

Elizabeth Kraeft, of Osprey, sold her home at 2532 Clipper Ship Way to Annette Ruocco, trustee, of Austin, Texas, for $443,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,471 square feet of living area. It sold for $228,500 in 2004.

Opendoor Property Trust I sold the home at 2737 Post Road to George Predescu and Alexis Christina Predescu, of Osprey, for $420,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,631 square feet of living area. It sold for $408,400 in 2021.

Colonial Terrace

Carolyn and John Simpson, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2806 Valley Forge St. to Dmitry Gordon, of Ontario, Canada, for $440,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,768 square feet of living area. It sold for $161,000 in 2010.

Inwood Park

Bay to Gulf Holdings LLC sold the home at 1862 Sixth St. to 87 Sandy Court LLC for $415,000. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,419 square feet of living area. It sold for $67,000 in 1997.

Oak Shores

Jordan Daniel Baker and Shae Michelle Benassi, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1025 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to Tom and Nino Roukhadze, of N. Attleboro, Massachusetts, for $400,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $149,900 in 2010.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta’s Bayside

Daniel and Andrea Hume, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4526 Woodside Road to Patrick and Shirley Wulf, of Sarasota, for $1,675,300. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,422 square feet of living area. It sold for $785,000 in 2003.

Mustafa Darwish, of Dallas, sold the home at 759 Birdsong Lane to Dennis Premier Properties LLC for $850,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,872 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2013.

Mark Kennedy, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 702 Birdsong Lane to Tonya and Stephen Leach, of Sarasota, for $825,000. Built in 1974, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,627 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,000 in 2014.

Bay Island

Modern CEO Inc. sold the home at 617 Siesta Drive to Blue International Group LLC for $1,499,000. Built in 1939, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,369 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2016.

Crescent

The Wensel Family Ltd. Partnership sold the Unit E306 condominium at 6512 Midnight Pass Road to Crescente LLC for $1.43 million. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,650 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2012.

Point O’Rocks Terrace

Michael and Cheryl Hollawell, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1104 Point of Rocks Road to Willow 3 LLC for $1.4 million. Built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,620 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2012.

The Shells on Siesta Key

Shells Villa LLC sold the Unit 312 condominium at 312 Beach Road to Mark Defreitas, of Ontario, Canada, for $1,346,500. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,041 square feet of living area. It sold for $810,000 in 2008.

Sara Sands

Bernadette DeRosa and Ronald DeRosa, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5022 Windward Ave. to Amanda Schuler and David Podsiadlo, of Sarasota, for $1.34 million. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,696 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 2003.

Peacock Road

Jon Stafford, of Medway, Ohio, sold his home at 6532 Peacock Road to GOM LLC for $1.3 million. Built in 1959, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,199 square feet of living area. It sold for $271,000 in 2011.

Siesta Gulf View

Gulf View Inc. sold the Unit 509 condominium at 420 Beach Road to Peter Vallentyne and Marie Helene Pastides, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,345 square feet of living area. It sold for $228,000 in 1988.

Beach Villas at the Oasis

John and Rose Battles, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 300S1 condominium at 300 Calle Miramar to Paul Lueken Jr., of Sarasota, for $1,225,000. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,520 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2009.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Xiangdong Zhu and Guoying Hao sold their home at 6339 Anise Drive to William George Carpenter and Nancy Carpenter, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $483,400 in 2015.

Robert James Doyle and Susie West Doyle, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5716 Sunflower Circle to Kory Lee, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,400 in 2019.

Turtle Rock

Howard Realty LLC sold the home at 5124 Redbriar Court to Ilene Mirman, of Sarasota, and Vyacheslav and Elena Burdman, of Needham, Massachusetts, for $785,000. Built in 1997, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,818 square feet of living area. It sold for $50,000 in 2011.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5332 Salcano St. to Tam Jennifer Siegel and Catherine Lynn Malpass, of Sarasota, for $665,500. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,354 square feet of living area.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Robert Klinger, trustee, and Georgine Klinger, of Sarasota, sold the home at 9454 Hawksmoor Lane to Robert Green and Anita Rebecca Green, of Bloomington, Indiana, for $570,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,397 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2001.

Wellington Chase

Zu Yi Shi, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4991 Oldham St. to Victoria Nordenberg, of Sarasota, for $553,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,219 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2015.

Villagewalk

Beverly Fertig, trustee, and Harold Fertig, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7734 Uliva Way to Doris Kirkeby, of Sarasota, for $541,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2016.

Michael and Virginia Cintron, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5799 Ivrea Drive to Robert and Colleen Lamberty, of Sarasota, for $466,900. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $342,000 in 2017.

Hammock Preserve

Derek Affsa and Daianne Maia Affsa, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12537 Marsh Pointe Road to Herbert Kaesmann II, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,749 square feet of living area. It sold for $387,200 in 2021.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Maurice and Linda Offit, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, sold their Unit 801 condominium at 7022 Prospertiy Circle to Arthur and Mary Lou Chuinard, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It sold for $381,500 in 2021.

NOKOMIS

Bayshore Road

Carol Deibel sold her home at 1607 Bayshore Road to Charles Deibel and Jason Gall, of Nokomis, for $1.25 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,676 square feet of living area.

Mission Estates

Natalie Staral, trustee, of S. Venice, sold the home at 2174 Sonoma Drive to Sidney Durham and Suzanne Johnson, of Venice, for $720,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,345 square feet of living area.

Sorrento Woods

Carol Lauten sold her home at 1579 Vermeer Drive to Mark Emery and Holly Lynne Emery, of Nokomis, for $582,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,376 square feet of living area.

Sorrento East

Kamakaokalani Rankin, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 420 Signorelli Drive to Towanda McCorley, of Nokomis, for $420,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,985 square feet of living area. It sold for $116,000 in 1998.