A home on Casey Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Stanley Matysiak, of Treasure Island, sold his home at 2501 Casey Key Road to The Parking Co. for $6.5 million. The beachfront land totals 0.75 of an acre and includes bayfront land with a deep-water dock. The home previously on the land was built in 2001 with four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,321 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.6 million in 2015.

SARASOTA

Granada Park

Robert Douglas Lonsdale and Kristy Kirtley Lonsdale, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3835 Pomegranate Place to Kathleen O’Brien and Brian Edward O’Brien, of Sarasota, for $1.8 million. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,179 square feet of living area.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA: $4.95 million Aqualane Estates Steven and Caryn Silver, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1500 Shelburne Lane to WESTPATRICK Corp. for $4.95 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,505 square feet of living area. It sold for $434,000 in 1999. SIESTA KEY: $2.45 million Sarasota Beach Deborah Berna Fineman Bozik, trustee, of St. Petersburg, sold the home and a vacant lot at 497 Island Circle to Derek Scott Embody and Charlotte Scott Embody, of Tampa, for $2.45 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,964 square feet of living area. It sold for $909,500 in 2008. PALMER RANCH: $1.11 million Deer Creek Mark Spears, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8591 Woodbriar Drive to James and Sabrina Benko, of Sarasota, for $1,115,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,077 square feet of living area. It sold for $590,000 in 2019. OSPREY: $705,000 Blackburn Point Woods Joanne Rice Gerhart, trustee, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, sold the home at 307 Woods Point Road to Jeffrey and Michele Brinckerhoff, trustee, of Osprey, for $705,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,776 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2008.

The Landings

Thomas and Myrta Dillon, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1693 Landings Lane to John Compton, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,625,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,941 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,225,000 in 2006.

Sapphire Shores

Timothy James Minnick and Akeelah Liaqat Kuraishi, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4875 Brywill Circle to Ringling Sapphire LLC for $1.45 million. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,478 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2020.

Colonial Terrace

2932 Lexington LLC sold the home and two vacant lots at 2932 Lexington St. to Albert Santos, of Bedford, Massachusetts, for $1.2 million. Built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,005 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2021.

Central Park

Mary Elizabeth Compton and Margaret Jean Sly, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1651 Foruth St. to David Hansen, of Sarasota, for $1.15 million. Built in 1937, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,640 square feet of living area.

Valencia Rosemary Place Townhomes

James and Pippa Bird, of Carrolton, Texas, sold their home at 1270 May Lane to Willem Van Osnabrugge, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,095,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,291 square feet of living area. It sold for $926,000 in 2021.

School Avenue Townhomes

Richard Czerniak, of Sarasota, sold his home at 92 Audubon Place to Christopher Mouta and Sarah Baldwin, of Sarasota, for $1,025,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It sold for $599,200 in 2018.

Alinari

TPC International LLC sold the Unit 317 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Russell and Betsy Don, of Solon, Ohio, for $955,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,830 square feet of living area. It sold for $719,000 in 2007.

Stephen and Jane Senesac, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 710 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Thomas Joseph Farrer and Cynthia Denise Farrer, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2007.

Coral Cove

Kathryn Carter, trustee, of Warwick, Rhode Island, sold the home at 1838 Cockleshell Drive to Halbert Gillette and Sherry Mundorff, of Sarasota, for $865,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,573 square feet of living area. It sold for $237,200 in 1999.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 110 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Cornelia Markovitz, of Sarasota, for $776,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2017.

Huntington Pointe

Leslie Milner and Jeanne Siracuse, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8882 Huntington Pointe Drive to John and Deanna Brenner, of Newcastle, California, for $710,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,257 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2015.

Gulf Gate Woods

Nancy and William Davidge sold their home at 7336 Biltmore Drive to Hang Thuy Huynh, of N. Chesterfield, Virginia, for $705,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,411 square feet of living area. It sold for $401,000 in 2015.

SNR 1011 LLC sold the home at 2814 Coventry Way to Hiram Anthony Aviles and Diane Louise Aviles, of Irvine, California, for $630,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,816 square feet of living area. It sold for $508,900 in February.

The Landings Treehouse

Beverly Kaplan, trustee, sold the Unit 54 condominium at 1476 Landings Circle to Robert West and David Schatz, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,176 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2001.

Paver Park Estates

Troy and Cathy Boyington, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, sold their home at 2729 Sydelle St. to Karla and Marc Ruegemer, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, for $650,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,346 square feet of living area. It sold for $219,000 in 2016.

La Linda Terrace

Deborah Ann Graber, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2275 Arlington St. to Caitlyn and Chad Horst, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for $600,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,452 square feet of living area.

Gulf Gate

Dale DesJardins Jr., of Sarasota, sold his home at 3131 Post Road to Brad and Carrie Crow, of Sarasota, for $594,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,734 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2005.

Indian Beach Estates

Gary and Vanda Fredericks, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5320 Stevens Drive to Peixoto Investments II LLC for $550,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,408 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in February.

Ridgewood

Jonathan White, Tamara Gonder, Pamela Turrell and Robyn White, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2231 Pine Terrace to Shawn and Jasmine Dennison, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,425 square feet of living area.

SIESTA KEY

Twin Oak Pond

Julian McCann, trustee, of Trilby, sold the home at 5244 Winding Way to Chris Rice and Jayme Palazola, of San Diego, for $1.3 million. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,802 square feet of living area. It sold for $132,500 in 1996.

Justin Estes and Lauren Richard Estes, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5234 S. Winding Way to Matthew Bush and Barbara Daniela Negron De La Fuente, of Sarasota, for $839,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,308 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2017.

Siesta Beach

James and Gabriela Beeth sold their home at 5128 Oxford Drive to Susan Ebling, of Osage Beach, Missouri, for $990,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,908 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2017.

Whispering Sands

Thomas Peeler, trustee, sold the Unit 36 condominium at 119 Whispering Sands Circle to James and Francine Cummings, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, for $615,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,160 square feet of living area. It sold for $114,000 in 1996.

Vista Hermosa

Robyn and Carl Godziek, of Osseo, Minnesota, sold their Unit 25-A condominium at 163 Vista Hermosa Circle to Unlimited Realty & Co. Inc. for $585,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2021.

PALMER RANCH

Prestancia

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 4166 Boca Pointe Drive to Michael Patrick Wahl and Allison Wahl, of Brookline, Massachusetts, for $1.1 million. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,262 square feet of living area. It sold for $157,000 in 1987.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Joseph and Joanne Sestito, of Mechanicville, New York, sold their home at 5365 Popoli Way to RMCTJ2 Inc. for $900,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $518,700 in 2019.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Mark and Loretta Ackerman, of Wedowee, Alabama, sold their home at 4129 Casina Way to David and Laurie Frasca, of Saint Joseph, Illinois, for $870,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,955 square feet of living area. It sold for $557,600 in 2017.

Promenade Estates

Roy Robert Miller and Pho Thi Miller, of Sarasota, sold their home at 12617 Promenade Estates Blvd. to John Kiemele, trustee, of Atkinson, New Hampshire, for $690,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2020.

The Hamptons

Benjamin and Melissa Carver, of Venice, sold their home at 6219 Donnington Crout to Alan Castle and Janice Castle, trustees, of Sarasota, for $645,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,118 square feet of living area. It sold for $372,000 in 2019.

John Robert Birkenmaier Jr. and Susan Lynn Birkenmaier, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5128 Highbury Circle to Frank DeStefano and Virginia Stewart, of New York City, for $550,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,724 square feet of living area. It sold for $327,000 in 2020.

Villagewalk

Susan Adams, trustee, of Charlestown, Indiana, sold the home at 5856 Ferrara Drive to Kent McDaniel, trustee, of Sarasota, for $640,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2017.

NOKOMIS

Twin Laurel Estates

Paul and Judith Ann Johnson, trustees, sold the home at 1101 Twin Laurel Blvd. to 2001 Laurel LLC for $1.35 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,010 square feet of living area.

Mission Valley Estates

ERC Holdings LLC sold the home at 1151 Shire St. to Adam and Amy Daneman, of Nokomis, for $675,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,037 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2020.

Calusa Lakes

Frederick Kirchoff and Colleen Kirchoff, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 2104 Timucua Trail to Christopher Guardiani and Deborah Ann Lyle, of Nokomis, for $665,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,232 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2017.

Sorrento Bayside

Christian Welty and Kimberly H.D. Welty sold their home at 404 Bayside Lane to Erin Serine, of Nokomis, for $605,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,124 square feet of living area.