Possible loose tigers in Myakka City

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office issued a report shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday saying it could not confirm the report of loose tigers near Myakka City.

Several Facebook posts reported seeing tigers loose off Crosby Road.

Manatee County said it had received calls at approximately 7 p.m. saying three to four animals, which possibly could be tigers, were loose. However, the Sheriff's Office has no reports of anyone in that area missing tigers.

The Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife officials will continue to search the area.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office or Florida Fish and Wildlife.