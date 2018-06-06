Positive energy

 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Jun. 6, 2018

Mote Marine Laboratory helped kick off the second solar cooperative in Sarasota May 23.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

On May 23, Mote Marine Laboratory hosted the kick off to the second solar cooperative in the Sarasota area.

The first solar co-op, which opened last year in Sarasota County, has 60 homeowner members whose solar panels have generated 651 kilowatts of electricity. Mote itself has a solar array on the roof of its mammal building, Jan Pearce of the League of Women Voters in Sarasota County, one of the sponsors for the co-op initiative, wrote in an email.

The co-ops exist to help groups of homeowners interested in purchasing solar panels to leverage their bulk purchasing power while learning about the benefits of distributed solar energy, a statement from Mote said.

