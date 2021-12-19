Positano condo unit sells for $4.1 million

A condominium in Positano tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Sigeva Holdings LLC sold the Unit 101 condominium at 4955 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Denise Anne Macneil, of Ontario, Canada, for $4.1 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,122 square feet of living area.

The Beach Residences

Donald and Sharon Tomnitz, of Dallas, sold their Unit 402 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to JEDTOM LP for $3 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,964 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.3 million in 2010.

Grand Bay

Paul and Amy Lidsky, of Bird Key, sold their Unit 294 condominium at 3040 Grand Bay Blvd. to Robert and Hillary Pease, of W. Hartford, Connecticut, for $1.8 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.05 million in 2014.

Queen’s Harbour

Stephen Rhodes, of Ontario, Canada, sold his home at 3553 Fair Oaks Lane to John and Michelle Cottrell, of Ontario, Canada, for $1.6 million. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,976 square feet of living area. It sold for $869,500 in 2003.

L’Elegance on Lido Beach

Lido Keys Investments Ltd. sold the Unit A-702 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to John and Maria Kane, of Harbor Springs, Michigan, for $1.46 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,980 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,425,000 in 2008.

St. Armands Towers North

Thomas Shetter and Elizabeth Shetter, of Ponte Vedra Beach, sold their Unit 123 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Michael and Maureen Guirguis, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, for $1.26 million. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It sold for $860,000 in 2020.

Wendy

Kenneth and Carol Weiss, of Bradenton, sold their home at 701 Broadway to DSF Holding LLC for $1.25 million. Built in 1920, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,038 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2008.

Longboat Key Towers

Frederick Chen, trustee, of Greenwich, Connecticut, sold the Unit N-803 condominium at 603 Longboat Club Road to Thomas and Anne Sharkey, of Moosic, Pennsylvania, for $1.13 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,458 square feet of living area. It sold for $382,500 in 1998.

Longboat Key

John Schaub, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 791 Saint Judes Drive N. to 791 St Jude’s Dr N LLC for $925,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,443 square feet of living area. It sold for $148,900 in 1999.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Shand and Pamela Nicholls, of Nantucket, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 68 condominium at 860 Spanish Drive N. to Philip Bondi Jr. and Ann Renae Bondi, of Longboat Key, for $855,800. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,415 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2012.

Philip Bondi Jr., of Longboat Key, sold his Unit 42 condominium at 837 Spanish Drive N. to Charles and Kathleen Kovac, of Benton Harbor, Michigan, for $558,800. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in May.

Harbour Oaks at Longboat Key Club

Stephen Edward Finegan Jr. and Diane Lynn Finegan, of Inverness, sold their Unit 404 condominium at 2195 Harbourside Drive to Michael Konig, of Longboat Key, for $805,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,906 square feet of living area. It sold for $322,500 in 2017.

Longbeach

JSL Coastal LLC sold the home at 691 Broadway to Christopher and Ellen Buckley, of Temple Terrace, for $749,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,189 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2018.

Windward Bay

Charles and Cathy Robertson, of Venice, sold their Unit 206 condominium at 4600 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Victoria Treadwell, of Carlsbad, California, for $685,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,152 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2019.

Charles Rooks, of Atlanta, sold the Unit 205 condominium at 4600 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Aspen Assets LLC for $650,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $162,000 in 1999.

Harbour Villa Club at the Buccaneer

Mary Lou Webster, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 108 condominium at 615 Dream Island Place to Ann Messer, trustee, of Barrington, Illinois, for $655,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $162,000 in 1999.

Sarasota Harbour East

James Fortier, trustee, and Robert Fortier, of Powell, Ohio, sold the Unit 6 condominium at 771 John Ringling Blvd. to Carlos Silva, of Douglaston, New York, for $375,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 882 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 1994.