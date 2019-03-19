Port Manatee hires deputy director

Manatee County Government’s senior budget manager will shift to a new role — deputy director of business administration and finance for Port Manatee.

Abby Lindecamp has served in the county’s financial management department since 2000 and as senior budget manager since January 2018. She has been appointed to the Port’s newly created position.

“With diverse activity reaching record levels at Port Manatee, we are pleased to augment the port’s lean management team with a highly qualified professional who possesses intimate knowledge of the port’s financial matters,” Manatee County District 5 Commissioner and Port Authority Chairwoman Vanessa Baugh said in a statement.

Port Manatee Executive Director Carlos Buqueras said Lindecamp’s familiarity with the port and her knowledge of the county government made her ideal for the position.

Lindecamp earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida Metropolitan University in Tampa following receiving an associate’s degree in business technology from Hopkinsville (Kentucky) Community College.

Port Manatee is the closest U.S. deepwater seaport to the expanded Panama Canal, with 10 40-foot-draft berths serving container, bulk, breakbulk, heavy lift, project and general cargo customers. The port generates more than $2.3 billion in annual economic impact for the local community, while supporting more than 24,000 direct and indirect jobs, without levying ad-valorem taxes, a press release states.