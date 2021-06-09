 Skip to main content
East County Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021 2 hours ago

Popeyes, Hungry Howie's head to Lakewood Ranch

Christian Brothers Automotive is also among the companies that will open a business on State Road 64 in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

The Lakewood Ranch area is picking up Popeyes and Hungry Howie's restaurants on State Road 64 just east of its intersection with Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.

Those two chain restaurants have leased space from real estate company CASTO to set up shop at the southeastern corner of State Road 64 and 117th Street East in Lakewood Ranch, according to CASTO Senior Development Manager Max Rastrelli. Auto repair company Christian Brothers Automotive will also open a business at the intersection.

The intersection will include ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Circle K and 258 multi-family apartment units. Rastrelli said there is still one parcel of CASTO-owned land available at the intersection.

