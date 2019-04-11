Policymakers take aim at red tide with water quality measures

While Florida’s government is primed to spend more money with Mote Marine to find solutions to red tide, politicians on the local and state levels seem to be in agreement their best path is to focus on water quality.

“Red tide is naturally occurring and we can’t prevent it,” said state Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota. “But what are we doing to intensify it? This is a water quality issue we have to attack from different angles.”

Joe Gruters

Gruters said he knows where to start.

“Local (public) utilities dumped 2.7 billion gallons into our waterways (over the last decade),” he said. “People have no idea. That’s 2.7 billion gallons of raw sewage. People talk about septic tanks and agriculture. To me, this is the unspoken, overlooked issue with our own government. It’s wreaking havoc. Our government should be part of the solution.”

Gruters has sponsored a bill (SB 216) to fine local governments $1 per gallon of sewage spilled into waterways. Polluters would have the option of spending $2 per gallon to upgrade their systems.

Sarasota reported a 900,000-gallon spill that entered Sarasota Bay near Centennial Park in December. Palmetto in Manatee County reported a 10,000-gallon spill March.

Gruters also sponsored a bill (SB 214) to require periodic inspections of septic systems.

In the state House, Rep. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton, said the state should take the lead on certain environmental issues. “Dozens of water quality bills have been filed,” he said. “We will see what makes it through the process. But there is more focus on funding in this area. I want to see immediate changes. We can study something to death, but the citizens have demanded action and we are kidding ourselves if we don’t think red tide is coming back.”

Robinson’s first bill was HB-85, to restore septic tank inspections to what they were in 2012, when they were lifted.

“Septic tanks are just one piece, and there are several pieces to this problem,” he said.

Robinson said he is excited to see effective water quality measures taken at the state level.

Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh

Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh agreed.

“Our government will make sure it happens,” she said of improving water quality state-wide. “I do believe many issues will be handled and solutions found this legislative year.”

Baugh said on a county level, the government needs to address its stormwater systems, a complicated issue in Manatee County.

The county is working on a proposed stormwater fee for residents as opposed to taking the cost of maintenance out of the general fund.

“Everything is very complicated,” Baugh said. “I pay a stormwater fee (in Lakewood Ranch) and that keeps down the algae in our ponds, which are healthy. What we know is that these waters flow into the watershed. As the water drains, we have to make sure those pipes are maintained properly.”

However, Baugh said the county has to find a fair way to bill residents because some might already be paying stormwater fees to a community development district while others are not.

What is not complicated is that Manatee County has plenty of aging pipes.

“They put a lot of these pipes in 50 years ago,” she said. “They probably are not the right size now. A lot need to be replaced.”

While the county deals with infrastructure, Baugh said the state has to take the lead in issues such as fertilizers. Manatee County has a fertilizer ordinance that could be strengthened, if necessary, but only if the state allows it.