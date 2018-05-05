Police investigate shooting at downtown condominium

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 1350 Main condominium building today.

The department responded to a report regarding a shooting into a residential unit at the downtown building at around 12:50 p.m. There were no injuries, and the shooter is still at large, the police said.

A segment of Main Street between Palm Avenue and Pineapple Avenue was initially blocked off during the investigation, though the road has since reopened.

The police encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to call 941-316-1199.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.