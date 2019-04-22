A cyclist was killed this morning in a collision with a parked truck in the 5800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, authorities said.

Pete Cumming, Longboat Key's police chief, said the circumstances of the northbound cyclist’s collision with a concrete pumper truck remains under investigation.

Traffic is backed up around noon on Gulf of Mexico Drive. The road was reopened around 12:15 p.m.

Cumming said the rider, who was not identified, was wearing a helmet.

The Sarasota Police Department’s traffic homicide unit is investigating the 10:45 a.m., crash. Cumming said the town’s police department has an agreement with the agency for such investigations, because fatal incidents in the town are rare.

Gulf of Mexico Drive was closed for the duration of the initial investigation and was reopened about 90 minutes later. Northbound traffic was halted for about a 1/2 mile south of the crash scene.

Bystanders, who didn’t want to be identified, said a nurse tried to revive the cyclist after the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.



