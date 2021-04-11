Point Crisp home sells for $2.95 million

A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Risdon at Point Crisp LLC sold the home at 1320 Point Crisp Road to Gregory and Kim Kazarian, of Lake Forest, Illinois, for $2.95 million. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.7 million in 2016.

SARASOTA

Harbor Acres

Alan Dorrill and Saralyn Abel Dorrill, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1515 Hillview Drive to 1515 Hillview Drive LLC for $1.88 million. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.3 million in 2006.

Curtis and Melissa Swenson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1430 S. Orange Ave. to Frances Wurlitzer, trustee, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,494 square feet of living area. It sold for $229,000 in 1997.

One One Palm

Vinebrook SRQ LLC sold the Unit 401 condominium at 711 S. Palm Ave. to Naomi King, of Lovell, Maine, for $1.45 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,883 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,299,900 in 2019.

Hansen

Mary Louise Alexander, of Bradenton, sold the home at 1428 Quail Drive to Clinton Cox, of Sarasota, for $1.24 million. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,935 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2011.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA The Residences Wendy Sandler and Michael Lowenstein, trustees, of Mamaroneck, New York, sold the Unit 1506 condominium at 1111 Ritz Carlton Drive to Robert Harar and Elaine Harar, trustees, of Alexandria, Virginia, for $2,225,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,294 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.2 million in 2004. PALMER RANCH Silver Oak Ryan and Allison Scibelli, trustees, sold the home at 8843 Bloomfield Blvd. to Eric and Laura Raether, of Minnetrista, Minnesota, for $1,125,00. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,575 square feet of living area. It sold for $912,500 in 2013. OSPREY Sorrento Shores Glen and Andrea Prytula, of Nokomis, sold their home at 413 Sorrento Drive to Robert Schatz, trustee, of Osprey, for $1.63 million. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,414 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2019. NOKOMIS Casey Key John Moore and Ellen Moore, of Frisco, Texas, sold their home at 3741 Casey Key Road to Robert and Phyllis Johnson and Stephen and Sydney Johnson, of Spring Lake, New Jersey, for $2.7 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,339 square feet of living area. It sold for $83,500 in 1985. REAL ESTATE

The Condominium on the Bay

Jeffrey Rose and Jill Disalvo, of Clayton, Missouri, sold their Unit 1914 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Neerja Chaudhry, of Dayton, Ohio, and Shailini George, of Swampscott, Massachusetts, trustees, for $1,175,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2017.

Rustic Lodge

Suncoast Opportunities LLC sold the home at 2586 Prospect St. to Sandra Van Langen, trustee, of Sarasota, for $971,500. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,434 square feet of living area.

Suncoast Opportunities LLC sold the home at 2576 Prospect St. to William and Deborah Davis, of Sarsota, for $853,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,863 square feet of living area.

Burns Court Villas

Bayne and Jean Stevenson, of Boca Grande, sold their Unit 15 condominium at 1525 Oak St. to Bill Moore, trustee, of Spring Hill, Kansas, for $950,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,910 square feet of living area. It sold for $925,000 in 2007.

Washington Park

Madison Oaks 617 LLC sold the home at 617 Madison Court to Robert Gordon and Brenda Gordon, trustees, of Savannah, Georgia, for $925,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 720 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2019.

Ridgewood

Daniel and Janet Cracchiola, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2326 Florinda St. to Eitan Daniel and Catherine Bowen Daniel, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,030 square feet of living area.

Glen Hammock

Tracy Sax and Lori Sax, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3249 Glenna Lane to Mary Ann Jordan, of Sarasota, for $835,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,231 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 2013.

Granada

Darryl Wizenberg, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3615 Flores Ave. to Anatol Wizenberg and Jessica Pilar Wizenberg, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 1926, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,889 square feet of living area. It sold for $825,000 in 2020.

Condominiums of Orange Club

Allyson Rowell, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 304 condominium at 635 S. Orange Ave. to J. Bradley and Christine Houser, of Crystal Beach, for $797,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,442 square feet of living area. It sold for $763,600 in 2017.

The Landings Treehouse

Raymond and Donna Lacharite, trustees, sold the Unit 31 condominium at 1495 Landings Lake Drive to Roger and Margaret Opp, of Sarasota, for $705,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2015.

Toscano

Candria Crisp, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 301 condominium at 205 Golden Gate Point to Leonard Kruk and Myriam Kruk, trustees, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,535 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,000 in 2013.

Phillippi Cove

Matthew and Anna Enander sold their home at 2411 Nassau St. to Ryan Edwards, of Sarasota, for $685,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,899 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,500 in 2008.

Owen Burns

Laurison Partners LLC sold the home at 507 Madison Court to Taylor Suncoast Properties LLC for $595,000. Built in 1948, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,670 square feet of living area. It sold for $473,000 in 2018.

Sarasota Bay Park

Frank Folsom Smith, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 966 Alameda Lane to Harriet Bundy and Richard Hermon-Taylor, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, for $595,000. The first property was built in 1939, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 913 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1939, it has one bedroom, one bath and 451 square feet of living area. They sold for $305,000 in 2015.

Plat of Sarasota

Richard Hicks, of Port Salerno, sold his home at 535 East Ave. to Theresa LaSalle and Grattan Greer, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,960 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2020.

Phillippi Landings

DWH Phillippi LLC sold the Unit 402 condominium at 5531 Cannes Circle to Marvin and Sherry Ann Kopman, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $778,000 in 2006.

Courtyard at Citrus

Courtyard at Citrus Inc. sold the Unit 304 condominium at 525 N. Orange Ave. to Samuel and Linda Fairchild, of Hanover, New Hampshire, for $440,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 960 square feet of living area.

Gulf Gate West

Nancy Domenico, of Fairfax Station, Virginia, sold her home at 2512 Regatta Drive to Michael Volovick Leshchenko and Marta Leshchenko, of Wheaton, Illinois, for $440,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,884 square feet of living area. It sold for $115,000 in 1986.

The 101

Sarasota Equity Enterprises LLC sold the Unit 12B condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Christopher Hunt, of Sarasota, for $430,600. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 2011.

South Gate

Kevin and Megan Micale, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2225 S. Brink Ave. to Erin Colette VanderVeen, of Sarasota, for $426,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,738 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,500 in 2017.

Helene McDonald, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2725 Leafy Lane to Courtney and Leif Olsen, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, for $386,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,431 square feet of living area. It sold for $252,000 in 2006.

Thierry Zanon and Aurelia Nolin, of Fruitville, sold their home at 3047 Pinecrest St. to Carey Seven, of Des Peres, Missouri, for $384,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,475 square feet of living area. It sold for $278,000 in 2020.

Cheyenne Street

Todd and Karen Atkins, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1709 Cheyenne St. to Scott and Heather Pospichel, of Sarasota, for $419,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 864 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2019.

Sapphire Shores

Sarasota Luxury Leasing LLC sold the home at 425 Sapphire Drive to Dorian and Renee Rady, of Camas, Washington, for $400,000. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,038 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in February.

Sarasota-Venice Co.

Jay Wright and Deborah Lyons-Wright, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 5224 Lords Ave. to SPH Property Three LLC for $376,900. The first property was built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,696 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1985, it has one bedroom, one bath and 456 square feet of living area. They sold for $290,000 in 2016.

Sequoia Manor

Catamount Properties 2018 LLC sold the home at 2968 Sequoia Lane to Giuseppe and Natali Ciaramella, of Sarasota, for $371,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,416 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2020.

Pelican Cove

Christopher and Priscilla Nugent, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 142 condominium at 1532 Pelican Point Drive to Michael Passe, of Sarasota, for $369,900. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $239,200 in 2008.

Pine Ridge

Brandon Zittrer, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2285 Roselawn Circle to Joseph Scoville and Julie Kay Hofts, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, for $350,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $207,000 in 2019.

Poms Park

Paul Schmidt, of Sarasota, sold his home at 823 School Ave. to Quynh Nhu Thi Le and Juan Marcos Campos, of Temple Terrace, for $350,000. Built in 1930, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,080 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2005.

SIESTA KEY

Royal Palm Harbor

Darren Thomas Magda and Lori Franklin Magda, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 1211 Southport Drive to Robert McMichael and Christina Sears, of Siesta Key, for $2.15 million. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,009 square feet of living area. It sold for $870,000 in 2018.

Siesta Beach

My Old Florida LLC sold the home at 4881 Oxford Drive to Lisa Dalton and Martin Swaggard, of Siesta Key, for $2.03 million. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,819 square feet of living area. It sold for $940,000 in 2018.

Frank and Carol Tuzzolino, of Buffalo, New York, sold two properties at 622 Treasure Boat Way to John and Karen Piazza, of Lemont, Illinois, for $979,000. The first property was built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,700 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2008, it has one bedroom, one bath and 544 square feet of living area. They sold for $680,000 in 2017.

Siesta Isles

Tammy Dentici, trustee, and Mario Maurice Dentici, of Sarasota, sold the home at 829 Idlewild Way to Michael Joseph Raiola and Lisa Marie Raiola, of W. Nyack, New York, for $2 million. Built in 1975, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,696 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2010.

Rebecca Clark, of Sarasota, and Robert Charles Clark, of Atlanta, sold their home at 828 Idlewild Way to Deborah Ricchio, trustee, of Palos Park, Illinois, for $1,675,000. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,757 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,500 in 2018.

Robert McGrath and Michelle Paige-McGrath, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5552 Shadow Lawn Drive to Peter Emory, of Englewood Colorado, and Carol Ward, trustee, of Sonora, California, for $1,075,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,668 square feet of living area. It sold for $755,000 in February.

Sarasota Beach

William Baumann, of Palm Harbor, and Katherine Baumann, of Tarpon Springs, sold their home at 601 Avenida De Mayo to Odd Joergenrud and Anna Helena Joergenrud, of Clarendon Hill, Illinois, for $1.9 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,496 square feet of living area. It sold for $820,000 in 2011.

Hidden Lagoon Beach Club

John Huber, trustee, and Linda Huber, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 701 condominium at 8600 Midnight Pass Road to Julie Zaveral, trustee, of Parker, Colorado, for $1.83 million. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,225,000 in 2015.

Edmondson Avenue

Patrick McNamee and Sandra Young, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 114 Edmondson Ave. to Scott and Lisa Wood, of Sarasota, for $1.82 million. Built in 1940, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,984 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,185,000 in 2017.

Heron Lagoon Lodges

John and Isabelle Wright, of Palm City, sold two properties at 8560 Heron Lagoon Circle to Michael Liss and Susan Barton, of Hinsdale, Illinois, for $1.2 million. The first property was built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,052 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2002, it has one bedroom, one bath and 904 square feet of living area.

Bay Island

Douglas and Maria Fedish, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3473 Hamilton Ave. to Robert Bartlett, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, for $1.15 million. Built in 1935, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,836 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in 2009.

Siesta Properties Inc.

Susan Teicher, of Urbana, Illinois, and David Teicher, of Westport, Connecticut, sold their home at 7219 Pine Needle Road to Tamara Budec and Patrick Marchand, of Sarasota, for $1.15 million. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,188 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 1991.

Harbour Towne

Dean and Cherilyn Palmer, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 224 condominium at 1337 Dockside Place to Tracy Lee Mills and Jessica Mills, of Fishers, Indiana, for $965,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,326 square feet of living area. It sold for $818,000 in 2019.

Sandy Cove

Frank and Nancy Blood, of Philadelphia, sold their Unit 7-C condominium at 17 Sandy Cove Road to Michael and Kimberly Gavin, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, for $840,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,765 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2020.

John and Deborah Scarbrough, of Piqua, Ohio, sold their Unit 503 condominium at 4900 Ocean Blvd. to Mary Anne Duffus, of Sarasota, for $717,500. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,885 square feet of living area. It sold for $710,000 in 2018.

Gulf and Bay Club

Stephen Alford, trustee, sold the Unit 705 condominium at 5780 Midnight Pass Road to Daniel Wickens, trustee, of DeWitt, Michigan, for $810,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It sold for $565,000 in 2012.

Gulf and Bay Club Bayside

CDMD Rentals LLC sold the Unit 1295-B condominium at 1295 Siesta Bayside Drive to Diane Amy Breen and William Joseph Breen, of Frederick, Maryland, for $675,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It sold for $348,200 in 2018.

Tortuga Beach

Marjorie Klotz sold her Unit 406 condominium at 8710 Midnight Pass Road to Robert and Jamie Bode, of Sarasota, for $535,900. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,365 square feet of living area.

Peppertree Bay

Imagolit Partnership LLP sold the Unit 607 condominium at 1125 W. Peppertree Drive to Warren Weston & Walker LLC for $535,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $419,600 in 2015.

Bay Oaks

Justyna Brysiak Clipper, of Sarasota, sold the Unit A-12 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Roy and Elizabeth Leahy, of Dublin, Ohio, for $525,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,332 square feet of living area. It sold for $95,000 in 1985.

Bay Tree Club

Barbara Jean Sadtler, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 504 condominium at 8630 Midnight Pass Road to David Glancy, of Sarasota, for $523,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 958 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2015.

Polynesian Gardens

Elizabeth Reichert, of Nokomis, sold her Unit P-4 condominium at 1253 Moonmist Circle to Daniel Walsh, of Beach Haven, New Jersey, for $511,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 980 square feet of living area. It sold for $130,000 in 1999.

Siesta Harbor

Donald Burns and Nancy Southwood Burns, of Siesta Key, sold their Unit 409 condominium at 1325 S. Portofino Drive to Dennis Hartz, of Dublin, Ohio, for $496,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,139 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2013.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

Helga Clark, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit 205 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to Richard Schneider, trustee, of Cincinnati, for $495,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,029 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2015.

Jamaica Royale

Robert and Sandra Hulvat, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 30 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Catherine Damante and David and Mary Barlow, of New Providence, New Jersey, for $427,500. Built in 1962, it has one bedroom, one bath and 728 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2008.

Whispering Sands

P. Paul and Juleen Henderson, of N. Venice, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 225 Hourglass Way to Eric Jon Eaton and Elaine Henry Eaton, trustees, of Parker, Colorado, for $425,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2014.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Lawrence and Joan Tetreault, trustees, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, sold the Unit 409 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Paul and Jennifer Nowak, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, for $380,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2004.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Louis Peccarelli, of Sarasota, sold his home at 8856 Bloomfield Blvd. to Ventzislav Petrov, of Sarasota, for $820,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,709 square feet of living area.

Prestancia

Justin Kirby Leins and Brianna Strete Leins, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3832 Boca Pointe Drive to Kathleen Mary Hogan and James William Appel, of Sarasota, for $752,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,075 square feet of living area. It sold for $266,000 in 2020.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Robert and Marybeth Howley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5421 Manchini St. to George and Denise Santelli, of Mount Sinai, New York, for $695,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,140 square feet of living area. It sold for $594,300 in 2018.

Promenade Estates

M/I Homes of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 12591 Night View Drive to Keith Robert Baker and Terese Ann Baker, of Sarasota, for $664,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,923 square feet of living area.

Turtle Rock

Kelly and Stacy DeKeyser, of Simsbury, Connecticut, sold their home at 4720 Sweetmeadow Circle to Themistoklis and Kimberly Andreadis, of Rockville, Maryland, for $655,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $516,100 in 2015.

Villagewalk

Robert and Barbara Wetzel, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5821 Girona Place to Douglas Snadecki, trustee, of Sarasota, for $569,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $555,000 in 2016.

Leslie and Larisa Krajcovic, of St. Augustine, sold their home at 7693 Uliva Way to Lawrence Eugene Brown and Regina Marie Brown, of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, for $482,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2005.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country

James Thurston sold his home at 8792 Pebble Creek Lane to Carl Witonsky and Seth Witonsky, of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, for $525,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,303 square feet of living area. It sold for $414,900 in 2020.

Villa D’Este

Fredric Schadt, trustee, sold the home at 7331 Villa D’Este Drive to Barry Zitnick and Carol Rae Zitnick, trustees, of Sarasota, for $490,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,207 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2014.

Garden Homes at Esplanade Palmer Ranch

Kevin Flood and Jacqueline McLaughlin sold their Unit 1-201 condominium at 5420 Cicerone St. to Philip Koszyk, trustee, of Bloomington, Illinois, for $371,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area. It sold for $279,700 in 2020.

Hammock Preserve

Judith Coutu, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 12241 Marsh Pointe Road to Katherine Magill, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,548 square feet of living area. It sold for $332,900 in 2018.

Fairway Woods

Richard Bolduc, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 201 condominium at 7606 Fairway Woods Drive to Diane Stadler, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,749 square feet of living area. It sold for $247,500 in 2018.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Sunita Lodwig, of Osprey, sold the home at 225 Harbor House Drive to Nisso Larden and Katerina Yoffe-Larden, of Osprey, for $950,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 4,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 1992.

Blackburn Harbor Residences

Carol Freedman, trustee, of Palm Beach Gardens, sold the Unit 5203 condominium at 5100 Jessie Harbor Drive to Willem and Wibbina Kampen, of Osprey, for $595,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $482,500 in 2018.

Willowbend

Heidi Colwell, trustee, of Palmetto, sold the home at 1307 Thornapple Drive to Wakefield, Property Holdings LLC for $434,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,163 square feet of living area. It sold for $379,900 in 2019.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Susan Pappas, trustee, of Saybrook, Connecticut, sold the home at 1952 White Feather Lane to Scott and Lynn Davis, for $875,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,775 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2010.

Robert and Julie White, of Cumming, Georgia, sold their home at 2131 Micanopy Trail to Cathy Kavounas, trustee, of Nokomis, for $850,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,191 square feet of living area.