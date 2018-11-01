Poinsettia Park home sells for $1,289,000

A home in Poinsettia Park tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Deborah Miller, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1874 Oleander St. to Leslie Turner, of Sarasota, for $1,289,000. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,763 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Plat of Sarasota

Weekley Homes LLC sold two properties at 1824 Laurel St. to Craig Andrews and Carrie Hulen, of Sarasota, for $1,165,300. The first property was built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,508 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2018, it has one bedroom, one bath and 495 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 1125 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Joy Peshkin, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $640,000 in 2013.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 624 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Eleanor Williams, of Sarasota, for $823,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $526,000 in 2004.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 107 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Alice Mercer, of Sarasota, for $769,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $595,000 in 2013.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 703 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Lawrence Markin, of Sarasota, for $590,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,161 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $467,000 in 2015.

Oyster Bay Estates

David Verdoni and Whitney Wise Verdoni, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1810 N. Lake Shore Drive to Mark and Sarah Checcone, of Bradenton, for $700,000. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $597,500 in 2012.

Phillippi Gardens

John and Sheila Sharpe, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5505 Antilles Drive to Aaron and Holly Sharpe, of Sarasota, for $614,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,829 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2017.

1350 Main Residential

Jon Baldwin, trustee, of Palm Beach Garden, sold the Unit 1208 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Brian Baldwin, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $548,000 in 2012.

Lake Park

Randall Hall, Claudia Stroud and Garrett Hall, trustees, sold the home at 1695 Shoreland Drive to Robert Tengerdy and Catherine Tengerdy, trustees, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,608 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,500 in 1996.

Flora-Villa

Schaschle Yochim II and Amanda Vincent, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4301 Lockwood Ridge Road to Brian and Janel Dorn, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,147 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,500 in 2005.

South Gate

Seth Stottlemyer, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3231 Tanglewood Drive to Jacalyn Ochoa, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,334 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,900 in 2002.

Gail Duerst, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3047 Bougainvillea St. to Timothy and Nicole Ryan, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,829 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $66,700 in 1989.

Timothy and Nicole Ryan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2930 Webber St. to Cooper Daves and Kevin and Lynda Daves, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,874 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,900 in 2010.

Pelican Cove

Fred and Rosalind Scheiner, of Nassau, N.Y., sold their Unit T-115 condominium at 1623 Treehouse Circle to David and Ann Saffer, of Ann Arbor, Mich., for $340,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,841 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2003.

Washington Heights

DJJS Real Estate LLC sold the home at 2189 Orchid St. to Jerry and Jana Mills, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,655 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 2017.

Ridgewood

Mary Shue, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 2246 Oak Terrace to Marianna Zagurovskaya, of Lexington, Ky., for $285,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,658 square feet of living area.

Loma Linda Park

Gerald and Nisakorn Loreski, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2139 Floyd St. to Adam Kwiat and Hayley Kwiat, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,227 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $22,500 in 1977.

Gulf Gate

Roger Kaufman, trustee, of Hollywood, sold the home at 2509 Bispham Road to Kathleen Lyden, Timothy Beckwith and Jill Keene, of Osprey, for $250,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,416 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2008.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta’s Bayside

Detlef and Katherine Zimmermann, of Sarasota, sold their home at 646 Waterside Way to Jeffrey and Tatiana DeJongh, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,182 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2011.

Harbour Towne

Neil and Jennifer Phillippi, trustees, sold the Unit 103 condominium at 1209 Dockside Place to Michael and Amy O’Gara, of Superior, Colo., for $655,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,450 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2013.

Siesta Beach House

Daniel and Betsy McGrath, trustees, of Hawthorn Woods, Ill., sold the Unit 315 condominium at 5950 Midnight Pass Road to J&J 315 LLC for $460,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 988 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,300 in 2008.

Horizons West

Linda Elliff, trustee, sold the Unit D-11 condominium at 6140 Midnight Pass Road to David and Carol Bone, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $610,000 in 2005.

PALMER RANCH

Turtle Rock

Robert and Irene Chesek, trustees, sold the home at 4782 Watermark Lane to Dror Navaro and Anne Mitchell, of Sarasota, for $823,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,832 square feet of living area.

Villa Fiore

Ernest and Lisa Wolfer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8008 Via Fiore to Claire Kostopoulos, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,406 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,500 in 1999.

Turtle Rock

Kenneth Cole III and Anne Ireland, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5137 Far Oak Circle to Pamela Corbett, of Reston, Va., for $520,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,543 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $367,000 in 2010.

Country Club of Sarasota

Carol Bolhouse, trustee, and Daniel Bolhouse, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3602 Torrey Pines Way to Richard Coury and Lisa Foster, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,624 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2004.

Fairway Woods

Arthur and Brigitte Weitzner sold their Unit 1603 condominium at 7666 Fairway Woods Drive to Robert and Amy Iverson, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,556 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2000.

Villagewalk

Rosaleen Strzyzewski, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7547 Quinto Drive to Philip and Susan Appolonia, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $223,900 in 2003.

Marek Kaszubski, of St. Augustine, and Elizabeth Kaszubski, of Chevy Chase, Md., sold their home at 7844 Camminare Drive to Nizar and Patricia Hudda, of Sarasota, for $258,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $251,300 in 2004.

OSPREY

South Creek

David and Deborah Hawley, of Osprey, sold their home at 330 S. Creek Drive to Marina and Sean Violette, of Osprey, for $570,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,865 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $565,000 in 2006.

Oaks II

Margaret Meier, Christopher Meier, Robert Meier Jr., Paula Hostetler, Richard Meier and Mary Ann Kline, of Osprey, sold their home at 357 Mac Ewen Drive to Magdalena and Mark Lewicki, of Osprey, for $420,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,672 square feet of living area.

Sorrento Villas

Thomas Ace and Lori Ace-Facinelli, of Venice, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 202 Villa Drive to Ray and Monica Lear, of Osprey, for $250,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,434 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2003.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento Woods

Bruce Haltinner, of Venice, sold the home at 1136 Ruisdael Circle to Susan Sola and Carolyn Quinlan, of Nokomis, for $600,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,627 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $585,000 in March.

Mission Estates

William Cantrell and Linda Ippolito Cantrell, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2141 Sonoma Drive to Wayne and Kathy Cherry, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., for $440,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,460 square feet of living area.

Sorrento South

Jean and Cher Pujol sold their home at 210 Cavallini Drive to David and Maureen Thomas, of Nokomis, for $385,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,971 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 1998.

Mission Valley Estates

Travis Morales and Jenafer Shelkey Morales sold their home at 1740 Mackintosh Blvd. to Joseph Milutis and Patricia Lear, of Nokomis, for $340,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,793 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $634,000 in 2014.