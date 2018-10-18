Plaza at Five Points condo sells for $2.65 million

A condominium in Plaza at Five Points tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jeffrey and Bonnie Glazer, trustees, of Hartford, Conn., sold the Unit 17PHD condominium at 50 Central Ave. to Martin and Jennifer Koon, of Sarasota, for $2.65 million. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, four baths and 4,095 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.9 million in 2014.

SARASOTA

Roland Oaks Estates

Dennis and Adrienne Asbury, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7136 Captain Kidd Ave. to Brandon Cloud, of Sarasota, for $1,199,000. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,879 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $630,000 in 2014.

Bay Plaza

Lillian Berdeaux, of Port Orange, sold her Unit 1007 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Piroska Planck, trustee, of Holmes Beach, for $810,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,629 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $206,500 in 1987.

Coral Cove

Ronald and Suzanne Albus, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7446 Cove Terrace to Gray and Natalie Lawry, of Sarasota, for $773,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 1,986 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $830,000 in 2004.

Kenilworth Estates

Robert Pecha, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1705 Worrington St. to Kyle Greer and Lindsay McClelland, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,566 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,000 in 2014.

The Condominium on the Bay

Jean Crescenzo, trustee, sold the Unit 616 condominium at 988 Boulevard of the Arts to Edith Schwartz, trustee, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2003.

Avondale

Belinda Queen, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1920 Alta Vista St. to 1920 Alta Vista LLC for $635,900. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,582 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $118,000 in 1991.

Rivo at Ringling

Lauri Pollack, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 704 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Mark Wardell, of Sarasota, for $585,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,735 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $580,000 in 2017.

Phillippi Gardens

Brian and Janel Dorn, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5524 Waneta Place to Richard and Melinda Tritschler, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,876 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,000 in 2017.

The Landings Treehouse

Pieter and Janet Heijens, of Osprey, sold their Unit 61 condominium at 1450 Landings Circle to Ruth Taylor and Howard Taylor, trustees, of Sarasota, for $567,500. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,176 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $367,500 in 2013.

Indian Beach

John and Earlene Simpson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3800 Bay Shore Road to Michael and Lynn-De Williams, of Sarasota, for $562,600. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,980 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 1987.

Southpointe Shores

Barbara Schott sold her home at 7619 Sandalwood Way to Joseph and Thyra Schwab, of Sarasota, for $422,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,958 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $182,400 in 1994.

Ridgewood

Mandy LLC sold the home at 2345 Oak Terrace to 2345 Oak Terrace LLC for $355,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,150 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in September.

South Gate

1COR126 LLC sold the home at 3225 Key Ave. to Eric Lovgren and Jessica Ramirez-Lovgren, of Santa Rosa, Calif., for $347,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,600 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in February.

James and Ashley Thornton sold their home at 3086 Pinecrest St. to Duncan MacInnes and Donna Ives, of Arnold, Md., for $315,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,183 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $214,000 in 2015.

Offerpad (SPVBORROWER1) LLC sold the home at 2841 Homasassa Road to Alan Tobiason, of Sarasota, for $311,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,031 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $284,000 in May.

Marina View

Douglas Olson, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 22 condominium at 660 Golden Gate Point to The Southby Partnership Ltd. for $310,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,359 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2011.

Pelican Cove

Claudia Lezell, Amy Heber and Lisa Lezell Levine sold their Unit 147 condominium at 1526 Pelican Point Drive to Kathryn Moody, of Sarasota, for $307,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $256,000 in 2012.

Gulf Gate Pines

Theresa Ryan, of Bloomington, Minn., sold the home at 2244 Pine View Circle to Arline Cioffi and Carolyn Cioffi, of Norwalk, Conn., for $296,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $178,000 in 2002.

The Landings South

Patricia Dornbush, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 104 condominium at 5270 Heron Way to Carolyn Aaron, trustee, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 1996.

Gulf Gate

Walter Nourse sold his home at 6571 Bluewater Ave. to Albert Cote and Linda Ackerman, trustees, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,856 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $117,000 in 1997.

Washington Heights

Todd Kerber and Kelly Abercrombie, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2190 Magnolia St. to Alan Cresto, of Sarasota, for $277,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,048 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2005.

Florida Pines

Wellpell LLC sold the home at 2447 Pinehurst St. to Michael and Kelly Ann Cardella, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,383 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 2008.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Beach

Sarasota Area Real Estate Group LLC sold the home at 5169 Oxford Drive to Ian Prukner, of Sarasota, for $752,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,658 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $610,000 in 2016.

Sandy Cove

John Walsh, trustee, sold the Unit 3-B condominium at 37 Sandy Cove Road to George Mills, of New York City, for $630,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,254 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2012.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Richard and Gail Anoe sold their Unit PH-08 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Patrick and Betty Wells, of Old Hickory, Tenn., for $415,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $259,500 in 2011.

Richard Witt, of Joliet, Ill., sold his Unit PH26 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Susan Maibach, of Parrish, for $390,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,000 in 2009.

Gulf and Bay Club Bayside

Christopher and Michelle Dillingham, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 1295-B condominium at 1295 Siesta Bayside Drive to CDMD Rentals LLC for $348,200. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in April.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Barry and Linda-Marie Holliday, of Sarasota, sold their home at 532 Hunt Club Way to Malcolm and Ann Moore, of Sarasota, for $727,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,128 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2015.

Country Club of Sarasota

Holger and Regina Dries sold their home at 3738 Spyglass Hill Road to Robert and Eileen Castellanos, of Sarasota, for $715,000. Built in 1983, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,314 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $605,000 in 2015.

Enclave at Silver Oak

Michael Meckler, trustee, of Los Angeles, sold the home at 8856 Enclave Court to James Groll, trustee, of Sarasota, for $640,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,080 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $561,400 in 2002.

Deer Creek

Joseph and Carla Ennis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8599 Woodbriar Dive to Stephen and Michelle Smith, of Sarasota, for $638,600. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,046 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2015.

Vineyards of Silver Oak

Karen Metzger, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5130 Cote Du Rhone Way to Charlene Zoratti, of Amherst, N.Y., for $500,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,501 square feet of living area.

Villagewalk

David and Risa Radeke, of New London, N.H., sold their home at 5817 Valente Place to Joseph Wachenheim and Theresa Kelton, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $459,900 in 2005.

Tatsiana Novikava, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7741 Bergamo Ave. to Stephen Smith, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $248,000 in 2004.

Villa Palmeras

Lawrence Markin, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4348 Camino Madera to Michael and Jacqueline Hollister, of Sarasota, for $383,500. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,510 square feet of living area.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

James Forst sold the home at 8339 Canary Palm Court to Vickie and Jerry Johnson, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,500 in 2007.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Elissa Vavrinec, trustee, of Bridgewater, N.J., sold the home at 9603 Knightsbridge Circle to Leighton and Carol Herron, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,200 in 1994.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 4508 Silver Lining St. to Brandon and Allisenne Trubey, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

Sorrento Shores

Milton and Karen Sue Cranford, of Rogers, Ark., sold their home at 432 Sorrento Drive to Dennis and Adrienne Asbury, of Osprey, for $1.08 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,640 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.1 million in 2015.

Bayside

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 3924 Waypoint Ave. to Christopher and Paula Saco, of Osprey, for $636,500. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,310 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 3984 Waypoint Ave. to Gerald Eastlund, trustee, of Osprey, for $482,700. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,886 square feet of living area.

Willowbend

Philip and Rebecca Vaughan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 510 Luminary Blvd. to Raymond and Katharine Allen, of Osprey, for $627,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,743 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2014.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

David Brandenburg and Diana Brandenburg, trustees, of Osprey, sold the Unit 503 condominium at 3621 N. Point Road to Alan and Terri Symons, of Osprey, for $500,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,900 in 2011.

Donald and Joanne Osborne, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 3603 N. Point Road to C. Manly Molpus and Pamela Simpson, of Osprey, for $369,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,147 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2011.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Donald and Barbara Schiefer sold their home at 1030 Scherer Way to Jacqueline Keller and Jeffrey Young, of Osprey, for $469,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,433 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2006.

Lorraine Cho Chung Hing, of Venice, sold her home at 832 Placid Lake Drive to Ronald and Lorraine Kuperman, of Osprey, for $418,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $359,900 in 2004.

NOKOMIS

Laurel Landings Estates

Gary and Patricia Sessions, of Flagler Beach, sold their home at 1610 Landfill Drive to Khatoan and Nicole Nguyen, of Nokomis, for $428,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,859 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2006.

Mission Valley Estates

Deborah Voutour, of Sarasota, sold her home at 640 Shetland Circle to John Backes and Nicole Higel-Backes, of Nokomis, for $400,000. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,723 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2008.

Sorrento Woods

Wendy Lou Shearer and Tammy Waldschmidt sold their home at 1063 Derian Place to Starrflower Properties LLC for $244,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,436 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 1994.