After a season of outdoor performances, the Players Centre for Performing Arts is moving to a temporary space for future productions.

The arts organization will moving into a location at The Crossings at Siesta Key, which was formerly known as Westfield Siesta Key. The space — which serves as a temporary home until construction on a performing arts center in Lakewood Ranch is completed — is behind the Connors Steak and Seafood.

“We at The Players could not be more excited about the possibilities presented by this space," said CEO William Skaggs. "With the recent demolition of our former theater, it seems almost serendipitous that we are starting to unveil the future. This venue will allow us to bring audiences out of the elements and back to an indoor setting. There are so many amazing things on the horizon and we’re excited to take the community along with us.”

The Players Centre's 92nd season will be announced in July and will be held in the new location in October. Outdoor performances are expected to continue as part of a separate series going forward with virtual performances happening where rights allow.