Bradenton, Manatee County, Pittsburgh Pirates celebrate 50-year partnership

Manatee County, the city of Bradenton and the Pittsburgh Pirates have worked together for 50 years, and the trio is bringing a special exhibit to different libraries around the area to celebrate.

With help from the Manatee County Public Library System, the trio will kick off a new traveling exhibit, "Baseball in Manatee County: 50 Years of Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training." The tour starts with a a press conference at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Bradenton's Downtown Central Library.

According to a release, the exhibit will include baseball history as far back as the 1920s, with a primary focus on the 50 years Bradenton has hosted the Pirates. A reception to open the exhibit will follow the press conference.

For the next six months, the exhibit will open a month-long stint at a different county libraries, including a stint at the Braden River library in March.

Community members with memorabilia relating to the long history of baseball in Bradenton, especially the Pirates, are encouraged to submit them to the libraries for temporary display. Selected memorabilia will be on loan temporarily for display in the exhibit throughout county libraries in 2018.

If interested in submitting an item for consideration, contact [email protected] with photos and info about the memorabilia.

In addition to the library exhibit, the Pirates will assemble a pop-up museum exhibit inside LECOM Park for fans to enjoy during games. Per a release, the exhibit will include multimedia displays to highlight the deep roots the Pirates have in Bradenton and Manatee County. Access to the pop-up museum will require a game ticket to regularly scheduled Pirates Spring Training and Bradenton Marauders games.

The annual Pirates Pep Rally on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Feb. 17. Live music from The Yesterdayze will set he backdrop. Organized autograph sessions with current and former Pirates players will take place on the street.

For more information on Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training and the Bradenton Marauders, visit Pirates.com/Spring or BradentonMarauders.com.