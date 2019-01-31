 Skip to main content
East County Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 42 min ago

Pirates Pep Rally set for Feb. 16

The 10th-annual event will be held on Old Main Street in Bradenton
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The 10th-annual Pirates Pep Rally is set for Feb. 16 on Bradenton's Old Main Street, from 5-9 p.m. 

There is no cost to attend the event, which will have a photo booth, autograph sessions with current and former Pirates and game stations, among other activities. Local cover band Yesterdayze will perform a selection of hits live at the event. 

The first Pirates spring training home game is Feb. 24, when they will face the Miami Marlins at 1 p.m. 

For more information, visit Pirates.com

