Pirates Pep Rally set for Feb. 16

The 10th-annual Pirates Pep Rally is set for Feb. 16 on Bradenton's Old Main Street, from 5-9 p.m.

There is no cost to attend the event, which will have a photo booth, autograph sessions with current and former Pirates and game stations, among other activities. Local cover band Yesterdayze will perform a selection of hits live at the event.

The first Pirates spring training home game is Feb. 24, when they will face the Miami Marlins at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit Pirates.com.