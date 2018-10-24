Pink ladies take over the Art Ovation for CANDance

Dining to make a difference

Tom and Sherry Koski, Frank and Pauline Dickson, Karen and Peter Burk, Terri and Michael Klauber and Sandi and Dick Bracken. Courtesy Photo.

Last year’s “Cooking for Wishes” luncheon auction winner had their “Dinner in the Sky” on Oct. 16 at Michael and Terri Klauber’s Rivo condominium. Each year, the Klaubers donate a dinner for eight to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida to auction off at the luncheon.

The Klaubers’ dinner in the sky featured a five-course dinner prepared by Michael’s On East chef Jamil Pineda. The dinner included wines from the Klaubers’ private collection, as well as a menu that included pan-seared Chilean sea bass, grilled Manchester farm quail, Colorado lamb saddle and a special gateau saint-honoré.



Sari, not sorry

At Share Care Global’s annual gala, An Evening in India,

Regina Wood wearing one of Poonam Maini's saris.

the theme was taken to heart by guests who walked into Michael’s On East wearing the traditional Indian sari.

A sari is part of the Hindu tradition, signifying spirituality and self-confidence for the women who wear them. Guests, whether Hindu or not, put on a sari to support Share Care Global Founder Poonam Maini and her mission to feed the hungry in India.

The saris can be purchased directly from Poonam. She gets them from India and brings them back to Sarasota. The material to make the saris can be anything from silk, cotton or chiffon, and come in a variety of bright, bold colors.

Tell me about it, stud

The centerpieces on Elisabeth Water's support tables.

When Elisabeth Waters asked her friends what song she should dance to in this year’s CANDance, they came up with a “Grease” theme. Heather Dunhill organized a group of more than 50 of Elisabeth’s friends and supporters to wear Pink Ladies jackets to the event. Some of the ladies even served as backup dancers during Elisabeth’s performance, including last year’s CANDance champion Donna Koffman. Shelley Binion Sarbey took the theme a step further with five tables repping Elisabeth, all of which were decorated with pink Cadillac centerpieces with Elisabeth’s photo and pink strawberry milkshake cutouts.

Tidbits:

Strike a “Pose” ... At CANDance, Red Ribbon Gala Co-Chairs Susan Malloy Jones, Terry McKee and James Amato announced TV stars Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez will be attending. The two stars are from the show “Pose,” which is about life and society in 1987 New York. This is the first Red Ribbon Gala: Reshaping the face of HIV for CAN Community Health and will be held March 16 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. Sponsorships for the gala are available at 366-0134, Ext. 10182. Kiss from a rose ... It was also announced that Seal will be performing at this year’s Van Wezel Foundation Gala. The event will be held at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16, and tickets are on sale now starting at $600 by calling 366-5578. Please be careful ... We are sad to share that a purse was stolen at the An Evening in India gala Oct. 19 at Michael’s On East. We may all be friends, but you can never be too careful when leaving your belongings. Panty stealers ... Dan Starostecki’s fan club threw Victoria’s Secret panties to him after his dance routine. But when it came time to clean them up, Nicole Starostecki said she only got eight out of the 15 pairs back.