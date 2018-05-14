Pine View named No. 1 high school in Florida

Pine View School was named the best high school in Florida by U.S. News and World Report for 2018.

“The curriculum at Pine View School mixes traditional classroom learning with independent study, mini-courses and ungraded classes,” said the overview by U.S. News and World Report. “Pine View School places a strong emphasis on parent involvement through volunteering and fundraising opportunities, open houses, newsletters and field trips.”

The school is No. 1 in Florida, and No. 19 in the nation when it comes to high schools. Students between second and 12th grades are enrolled at the Osprey school, which has a 100% graduation rate.

The publication also gave the school 100 points out of 100 for college readiness.

In Sarasota County, Riverview High School was ranked 69th in Florida, followed by Suncoast Polytechnical High School at 71st.