News
East County Tuesday, Jun. 14, 2022 27 min ago

Pilot walks away from plane crash in Myakka

Small plane ends up in the Myakka River, but the pilot is not injured.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office received a call at noon Tuesday with information about a small plane that was upside down in the Myakka River at approximately 30303 Clay Gully Road in Myakka City.

Deputies learned the plane crashed last night, but did not specify a time. According to a Manatee County Sheriff's Office report, the pilot, who was not identified, was not injured. The investigation continues and no further details were released.

 

