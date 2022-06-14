Pilot walks away from plane crash in Myakka

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office received a call at noon Tuesday with information about a small plane that was upside down in the Myakka River at approximately 30303 Clay Gully Road in Myakka City.

Deputies learned the plane crashed last night, but did not specify a time. According to a Manatee County Sheriff's Office report, the pilot, who was not identified, was not injured. The investigation continues and no further details were released.