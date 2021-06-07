Phillippi Shores names new principal

Phillippi Shores Elementary School has a new principal.

Holly Staley, a former administrator at an International Baccalaureate World Elementary School, will start her new position at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

Staley said she's looking forward to working at Phillippi Shores, which also is an IB World School.

"As an experienced leader of an International Baccalaureate School, I am excited to carry the torch forward in developing global citizens and establishing lifelong learners," Staley said in a news release. "I humbly accept the mission to ‘work as one’ with the community and Sarasota County Schools as we lead our children toward their brilliant futures.”

Staley earned a dual bachelor's degree in special education and elementary education from Buffalo State College. She holds a master's degree in K-12 literacy from the University at Buffalo and a separate master's degree in educational administration from Canisius College.

Most recently, she served as principal of Newfane Elementary School in New York. She has previously served as an assistant principal, a program coordinator and a special education teacher.

Chris Renouf, executive director of elementary schools, said Staley's passion for education is one of many reasons the district hired her.

“Her passion for learning and commitment to high expectations for – and the success of – all students is contagious," Renouf said. "Principal Staley is an ardent believer in meaningful collaboration and champions the true engagement of all stakeholders in a collective effort to help all students reach their full potential and soar.”