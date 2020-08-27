Philip Lynn Schneider

1946-2020

Philip Lynn Schneider passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born August 29, 1946 the first of seven children of the late Philip L and Lois R Schneider.

Phil is survived by his wife Bonnie (Heck) Schneider, his three children, Chris Schneider (Norma), Independence, Ky.; Jamie Leary (Brendan), Wheeling, W. Va.; and Abi Clabeaux (Dave), Alexandria, Ky.; as well as five grandchildren, David Schneider, Shawn Schneider, Katherine Leary, Owen Leary, and Chase Clabeaux.

Phil leaves behind his six siblings, Thomas (Diana), Jimmy, Steven, Lois Klaine (Steve), Mark (Lisa), and Gretchen Schneider. Phil graduated from St Xavier High School, Class of 1965, and the University of Cincinnati School of Pharmacy. He worked in pharmaceutical manufacturing for 43 years in Cincinnati, Puerto Rico and South Africa, among other places. Additionally, he developed and invested in real estate in Campbell County, Kentucky. Upon retirement, he and Bonnie moved to Long Boat Key, Florida where he obtained his real estate license and enjoyed a second career in real estate sales. Phil loved the beach and enjoyed dinners on the water. From his early days as a teenager, he was a car guy, and he especially loved convertibles. Phil spent Sunday afternoons watching racing: Formula 1, Indy cars, and NASCAR. Open wheel racing was his favorite. Phil loved his grandchildren – spending time with them or talking to them on the phone made his day. He enjoyed sitting with friends or family, sharing stories of childhood or travel. He loved St. Xavier high school and proudly wore St. X clothing. His faith was very important to him, and health permitting, he attended mass daily.

A Requiem Mass will be held on August 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the Saint Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Long Boat Key, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local food bank in Phil’s name.

SERVICE:

Saturday, August 29, 11AM

Saint Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Long Boat Key, Florida