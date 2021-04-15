 Skip to main content
East County Thursday, Apr. 15, 2021 4 hours ago

PGA Tour announces charitable impact of Workday Championship

The event was held at The Concession Golf Club in February.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Officials from the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, which was held at The Concession Golf Club in February, announced Thursday that the tournament raised more than $400,000 for organizations in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.

Those organizations include the First Tee of Sarasota/Manatee and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Student Scholarship Fund.   

“It was an honor to host a World Golf Championships event and be granted the opportunity to showcase the Bradenton-Sarasota Area and The Concession Golf Club to the world,” Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Elliott Falcione said in a release. “But learning just how significantly the tournament also impacted our local community through charitable donation is truly icing on the cake. On behalf of the destination, I would like to thank the PGA Tour and Workday for all they did to bring the event to the Bradenton-Sarasota Area and for their additional efforts to also give back to those who call it home.”

PGA Tour Executive Vice President-International Ty Votaw said it was the organization’s goal from the outset to ensure the tournament left a charitable impact on the area. The event was originally scheduled to be played in Mexico, but was moved to Lakewood Ranch because of COVID-19 concernts. 

“We are beyond grateful to Workday for stepping in to sponsor this tournament under very unique circumstances and, as a result, help us give back to a community that was so welcoming of the PGA Tour,” Votaw said. 

