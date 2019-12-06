Pettingell delivers on pie deal

More than 100 clients of Realtor Roger Pettingell didn't have to concern themselves over Thanksgiving dessert. He delivered.

Maintaining a tradition that goes back 15 years, Pettingell passed out pies from Yoders Amish Village on the day before Turkey Day. Clients got their choice of 30 varieties.

“This has become one of my favorite Thanksgiving traditions,” he said.

Customers not in town for the holiday were able to donate their pie to a food charity.