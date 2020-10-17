A 78-year-old male pedestrian is in critical condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after being struck by a sport utility vehicle Saturday morning at the intersection of Eagles Watch Way and Masters Avenue in the Country Club Village of Lakewood Ranch.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said the SUV was driven by an 80-year-old Lakewood Ranch man who was driving on Eagles Watch Way when the 78-year-old Lakewood Ranch man crossed in front of the vehicle at approximately 9:10 a.m. The driver proceeded forward and struck the pedestrian. The Highway Patrol did not identify the driver or the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The crash remains under investigation.