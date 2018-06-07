 Skip to main content
News
Longboat Key Thursday, Jun. 7, 2018 2 hours ago

Pattigeorge's site scheduled for demolition next week

Share
The abandoned Longboat Key bayside restaurant is being demolished in preparation for a new restaurant at the site built by Columbia Restaurant Group: The Buccaneer.
by: Bret Hauff Staff Writer

The building at the site of the former Pattigeorge's restaurant is scheduled for demolition next week ahead of plans to put a new culinary outfit on the bayfront.

Columbia Restaurant Group, through a limited liability company, filed documents with the town in the past few weeks seeking permits to demolish the former bayside restaurant at the border of Manatee and Sarasota counties.

This demolition project is in preparation of plans to put a new restaurant on the site: The Buccaneer.

Final designs and plans for construction of the new restaurant have not been developed, said Michael Kilgore, chief marketing officer for Columbia Restaurant Group.  

The Author: Bret Hauff

I’m a Longboat Key Staff Reporter. I write stories about how decisions and events affect the island, its leaders and its citizens. I received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Emerson College, where I wrote for The Boston Globe. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 333.

See All Articles by Bret

Related Stories

Advertisement