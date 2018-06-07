The building at the site of the former Pattigeorge's restaurant is scheduled for demolition next week ahead of plans to put a new culinary outfit on the bayfront.

Columbia Restaurant Group, through a limited liability company, filed documents with the town in the past few weeks seeking permits to demolish the former bayside restaurant at the border of Manatee and Sarasota counties.

This demolition project is in preparation of plans to put a new restaurant on the site: The Buccaneer.

Final designs and plans for construction of the new restaurant have not been developed, said Michael Kilgore, chief marketing officer for Columbia Restaurant Group.