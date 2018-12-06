Paradise Shores home sells for $2.8 million

A home in Paradise Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Ellyn McColgan, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1503 Blue Heron Drive to Robert and Nancy Wanzer, of Sarasota, for $2.8 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,518 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.8 million in 2016.

SARASOTA

Vue

Leendert and Patricia Van De Rydt, of Wellesley, Mass., sold their Unit 808 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Murat Camoglu Jorge Alberto Artistizabal Restrepo, of Sarasota, for $1,275,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,591 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $943,800 in March.

Pomelo Place

Stephanie Hedstrom, of Gilbert, Ariz., sold her home at 1337 Pomelo Ave. to Darol Fry and Peggy Burns, of Sarasota, for $788,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,655 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $840,000 in 2017.

The Landings Treehouse

James Gutner sold his Unit 13 condominium at 1319 Landings Drive to Guillermo Vidal, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,316 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2008.

River Forest

Karen Ritchie, Janet Willis and Carl Lacy, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5321 Palos Verdes Drive to Brian Giesecke, of Denver, for $500,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,000 in 1999.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Paul and Lisa Antalik, of Murrysville, Pa., sold their home at 8231 Varenna Drive to Philip and Gail Janus for $472,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,886 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $434,300 in 2014.

Regency House

Francis Schwartz and Martha Moreno, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1008 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Leon and Helen Rosenkranz, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,537 square feet of living area.

Gulf Gate Woods

Charles Anoff, of Denver, sold his home at 2530 Cardwell Way to Kelly and William Bruner, of Charleston, W.Va., for $425,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,454 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2013.

Gerald and Gretchen McLaughlin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2967 Tuckerstown Drive to Scott and Kathleen Burbol, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,633 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2013.

Broadway Promenade

David Morley and Michelle Demers, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 1505 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Valerie Sauer, of Sarasota, for $362,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,222 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2012.

Flora Villa

Siesta 8 Investment Holding LLC sold the home at 4529 Worcester Road to Michael Soper, of $345,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,436 square feet of living area.

Gulf Gate

Ardash and Gabriela Meguerdichian, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3033 Post Road to Carley and Toby Massing, of Sarasota, for $327,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,923 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,000 in 2014.

Woodbridge Estates

Terri Demas, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 15 condominium at 2730 Moss Oak Drive to Carole White, of Sarasota, and Joseph and Christine Hardin, of Santa Monica, Calif., for $260,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,985 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $193,000 in 2006.

SIESTA KEY

Gulf and Bay Club Bayside

William Harrison, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit 1389-F condominium at 1389 Siesta Bayside Drive to Thayer Properties LLC for $850,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,835 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $595,000 in 2010.

Siesta Towers

Olga Hanlon sold the Unit 11-D condominium at 4822 Ocean Blvd. to Richard Maurer and Patty Thompson, of Catonsville, Md., for $825,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $132,000 in 1990.

Richard Maurer and Patty Thompson sold their Unit 7-D condominium at 4822 Ocean Blvd. to Anthony and Marie Carnevale, of Orland Park, Ill., for $530,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2013.

Casarina

Mark and Linda Stowe sold their Unit 810 condominium at 5880 Midnight Pass Road to Patrice Schroeder, trustee, of Newburgh, Ind., for $800,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two bath and 1,713 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $790,000 in 2002.

Sarasota Beach

Craig Holick and Tamara Solarich, of Northbrook, Ill., sold two properties at 326 Island Circle to Timothy and Judith Hensey, of Sarasota, for $779,000. The first property was built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,867 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1990, it has one bedroom, one bath and 288 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $625,000 in 2017.

Whispering Sands

Arlene Bergenhagen, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 806 condominium at 20 Whispering Sands Drive to Mark Fuson, of Terre Haute, Ind., for $690,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two bath and 1,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $45,000 in 1973.

Peppertree Bay

Brian and Paula Yorke, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 401 condominium at 1255 E. Peppertree Drive to Dino and Ana Tosetti, of Morgan Hill, Calif., for $495,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two bath and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2014.

Sandy Cove II

Angela Loizou, of Charleston, W.Va., sold the Unit 113 condominium at 113 Pass Key Road to Adam Guttridge, of New York City, for $265,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 656 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2015.

PALMER RANCH

Turtle Rock

Karl and Dorothy Gausepohl, of Venice, sold their home at 8605 Great Meadow Drive to David and Lori Hollos, of Windsor, Colo., for $505,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,409 square feet of living area.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5741 Wild Sage Circle to Alejandro Jose Freire Baez and Cristina Hernandez Freire, of Sarasota, for $433,100. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,400 square feet of living area.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5397 Popoli Way to Brett Angarola, of Sarasota, for $425,600. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area.

Lakeshore Village

Thomas and Kelly Norton, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 197 condominium at 3985 Wilshire Circle E. to Douglas and Sandra Cyr, of Sarasota, for $308,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2013.

Villagewalk

Dennis Poore, of Arley, Ala., sold his home at 7855 Bergamo Ave. to William and Bernadette Gentile, of Sarasota, for $293,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three bath and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2008.

Barbara Baron, of McLean, Va., sold her home at 8054 Camminare Drive to Barbara Ginn, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two bath and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,300 in 2003.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 8632 Stargazer St. to Scott and Dina Ingram, of Sarasota, for $291,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,819 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 8608 Stargazer St. to Richard Goora, of Ontario, Canada, for $270,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 8612 Stargazer St. to Nancy Taylor, of Sarasota, for $267,500. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 8624 Stargazer St. to Brian Pietranton ad Karlene Pietranton, of Sarasota, for $266,500. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

Bayside

David Bouverat sold the home at 3904 Waypoint Ave. to Arthur and Sandra Skop, of Sarasota, for $670,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,344 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $660,400 in 2016.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Thomas and Patricia Condit, of Osprey, sold their home at 214 Four Knot Lane to Gerald and Charlene Grass, of Osprey, for $570,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,691 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2009.

Palms at Casey Key

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold the home at 4444 Conchfish Lane to Donald and Jackie Hildebrand, of Osprey, for $423,700. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,370 square feet of living area.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold the home at 4401 Conchfish Lane to Van Van and Jessica Nguyen, of Osprey, for $369,300. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,370 square feet of living area.

Bay Street Village

David and Maryann Meyer, of Osprey, sold their Unit 105 condominium at 193 Navigation Circle to Benjamin and Jennifer Dempsey, of Osprey, for $260,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,430 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,800 in 2015.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Peter Doerner, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 1945 White Feather Lane to Alfonso and Janet Vlasic, of Glen Allen, Va., for $450,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,607 square feet of living area.