Paradise Center completes building renovation

It's been almost a year to the day that all the Paradise Center's classes were moved outdoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes entirely stopped in March, then May 17 was the day that executive director Suzy Brenner got the go-ahead from her board to hold classes outside.

Since then, every class has been in the center's parking lot.

But on May 13, Zumba and pilates were held indoors for the first time since then, thanks to the completion of the Paradise Center's large recreation room. Students didn't know they would be indoors, as Brenner wasn't sure if the room would be ready for classes this week, but the change of scenery (and the lack of heat) was welcome. Brenner noted she was almost chilly indoors after so long exercising in the humidity.

"I can wear my Zumba shoes now, and my mat won't get so dirty," Sandi Love said.

The completion of the room, which will be used for exercise classes, movies, mahjong and more events, marks the end of the renovation of the building, which holds the Paradise Center and a set of medical suites. The Paradise Center has been operating out of the building since late 2019. Construction on the room started only four weeks ago, and the crew is just putting the finishing touches on everything.

"This was the final piece," Brenner said. "The whole building has been renovated now and is all in use. The only vacancy is we still have a couple slots open in the medical suite."

The first class filled the room almost to capacity with a dozen students. Brenner's dog, Lahni, who is the unofficial mascot of the Paradise Center, roamed the room and checked on students during class. Brenner is surprised at the still-high number of students this late in the season, and said that if it continues they might have to take some classes outside again or take reservations.

"It's a good problem to have," Brenner said.

Love is a frequent student of the Paradise Center's classes and also teaches Qi Gong every week. Many of her students still want to be outdoors if the weather is nice, but she appreciates the choice to come indoors. The room, painted blue and beige, is airy and calming, and Love is excited to teach class there soon. Qi Gong ends with a meditation that's normally done laying down, but since the pavement is uncomfortable, Love has been doing standing meditations.

"Now we can do shavasana on the ground," Love said. "The meditation at the end will be more relaxing for everybody."