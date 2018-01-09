Palm Aire man in critical condition following crash

A 28-year-old Palm Aire resident is in critical condition Tuesday after he crashed into a tree on Whitfield Avenue in Manatee County.

Joshua Coombs was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after the crash, which occurred around 2:22 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Coombs was driving his 2002 Toyota Sequoia westbound on Whitfield Avenue approaching Country Lakes Drive when he veered off to the right shoulder of the road before colliding with a tree. His vehicle rotated counter clockwise and began to roll over before coming to a final rest on its roof.

A FHP report said it is suspected the incident was alcohol related. Coombs was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, according to the report.