Pair of $1.5 million homes top local sales

Two homes in Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate.

Jonathan Eckhard and Luana Kennedy Eckhard sold their home at 7112 Teal Creek Glen to Evan and Kathleen Trommer for $1.5 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.35 million in 2010.

Trudi Marvin, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7003 Belmont Court to T&M Estates Ltd. for $1.5 million. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,947 square feet of living area.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Eric Eriksen and Julie Eriksen, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10410 Riverbank Terrace to Linda Mordaunt, of Bradenton, for $725,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,523 square feet of living area.

Heathfield

George and Martha Wood, trustees, of Knoxville, Tenn., sold the home at 7706 Heathfield Court to Mary Klens, trustee, of University Park, for $700,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,385 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2009.

Mill Creek

Linda Weymouth, of Bradenton, sold her home at 14019 18th Place E., to Thomas Barber, trustee, of Bradenton, for $685,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,209 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $699,000 in 2016.

John and Michelle Michaud, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13604 Second Ave. E., to Kevin and Martha Murphy, of Bradenton, for $370,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,027 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $336,000 in 2006.

Richard and Kathleen Pianka, of Stonington, Conn., sold their home at 4624 Swordfish Drive to Michael and Paula Ujhelyi, of Bradenton, for $670,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,434 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2014.

Norberto and Marisol Rodriguez, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4420 Swordfish Drive to M and M Biz LLC for $635,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,364 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2006.

River Club South

James and Monica Jenkins, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7523 River Club Blvd., to Jesse Rettig, of Bradenton, for $565,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,909 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $505,000 in 2002.

Arne and Wilhelmina Ellermets, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 9926 Laurel Valley Ave. Circle to Anphong and Phuong Nguyen, of Seffner, for $298,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,025 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,500 in 2000.

Country Club Village

Antonio Tavares and Danica Tavares, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 13828 Siena Loop to Jane Ann Phillips, of Lakewood Ranch, for $540,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,311 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,900 in 2013.

Mariner Estates

Ronald and Jocelyn Rivard sold their home at 5113 Tidewater Preserve Blvd., to Miguel and Elizabeth Mata, of Bradenton, for $530,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,249 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,000 in 2017.

Serenity Creek

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. sold the home at 13005 Bliss Loop to Samantha and Raul Sanchez, of Bradenton, for $487,400. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,931 square feet of living area.

Ashley Trace at University Place

Charles and Christine Byrne, of Huntersville, N.C., sold their home at 7705 Charleston St. to Robert and Beatriz Manetta, of Far Hills, N.J., for $478,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,498 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $408,500 in 2013.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

John and Heather Wagner, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7747 Camden Harbour Drive to Kathryn Thomas, trustee, of Bronson, Mich., for $477,000. Built in 2006, it has six bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,897 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $519,000 in 2006.

Heritage Harbour

Robert and Jean Griffith, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 531 Grand Preserve Cove to Jason and Jenna Kinsman, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,421 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2016.

Orville and Eloise Eckler sold their home at 438 Grand Preserve Cove to Christopher and Beth Baxter, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,195 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2012.

Eamon and Jennifer Tucker sold their home at 518 Grand Preserve Cove to Treasure Valley Ventures LLC for $310,000. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,616 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,000 in 2008.

Mote Ranch

Jeryl and John Rawson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6512 Westward Place to Kristen and Gene Richards, of University Park, for $360,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,059 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $196,400 in 2001.

Central Park

Christopher and Jennifer Imperiale, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11766 Forest Park Circle to Joseph and Michele Worden, of Mooresville, N.C., for $335,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2013.

Jacob and Melissa Anderson sold their home at 12110 Longview Lake Circle to Annette Shaw, of Bradenton, for $317,500. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,131 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,300 in 2014.

Braden Woods

Rafael Fronta de Abreu and Julia da Cruz Torres de Abreu, of Vitoria, Brazil, sold their home at 6313 96th St. E., to Leon Carter, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,954 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2018.

Palm West

Man King and Sandra Lee, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8420 Palm Lakes Court to Joseph and Jeanette Bargiel, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,330 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $123,800 in 1992.

River Place

Melody and Ryan Kivney, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6954 74th St. Circle E., to Rabab Shoufany and Jad Amoury, of Ontario, Canada, for $285,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,942 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2010.

Crossing Creek Village

George and Donna Ellington, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6740 45th Terrace E., to Loc Truong and Hong Thanh-Thi Vo, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,052 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $207,300 in 2010.

Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club

Jerrie Ulbrich, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5857 Fairwoods Circle to David Eigenbrode, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,015 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2012.

Rivers Edge

Maria Tom, trustee, of Kamuela, Hawaii, sold the home at 6728 65th Terrace E., to Wayde and Janet Moyer, of Bradenton, for $269,800. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,779 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,600 in 2001.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Jennifer Pearson, of Rio Rancho, N.M., sold her home at 10011 Reagan Dairy Trail to Carla Goodwin, of Bradenton, for $268,700. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,107 square feet of living area.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Keith and Jennifer Crocker sold their Unit 4204 condominium at 7308 River Hammock Drive to Peter George, trustee, of Alton Bay, N.H., for $265,800. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,200 in 2012.

Denise Colombie, of Waynesville, N.C., sold her Unit 304 condominium at 7914 Grand Estuary Trail to Robert and Jamie Lange, of Grand Rapids, Mich., for $255,900. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,000 in 2010.

Cottages at San Casciano

Ryan and Christa Robertson, of Melbourne, sold their home at 115 San Lorenzo Court to Steven and Susan Dermao and Jessica Deramo, of Bradenton, for $246,500. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,578 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $204,400 in 2013.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Ryan LaCross and Diane Glasser, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 7088 Chatum Light Run to Ivan Caesar, of Bradenton, for $239,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,829 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2009.

Johanthan and Jessica Maltby, of Parrish, sold their home at 7041 Chatum Light Run to Eric Ma and Hannah Doan, of Bradenton, for $220,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,603 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $174,500 in 2014.

Palm Aire

Caroline Pascoe sold the Unit V-121 condominium at 5520 Palm Aire Drive to Lee Ann Hoffman, of Sarasota, for $238,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,369 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2004.

Boca Grove

Tito and Cynthia Ann Cesa, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 8414 Wethersfield Run to Raymond and April Belsito, of Dudley, Mass., for $216,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,431 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,000 in 2015.