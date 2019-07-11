Pack the Patrol Car returns

The Sarasota Police Department this week launched its third annual Pack the Patrol Car campaign.

Through Aug. 2, officers will accept donations of school supplies from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Police Department, 2099 Adams Lane. The supplies will be distributed to students at the Blue + You barbecue at Gillespie Park on Aug. 4.

The drive will accept backpacks, pencils, pens, highlighters, boxes of Kleenex, small bottles of hand sanitizer, folders, notebooks, glue, markers, crayons, erasers and notebook paper.