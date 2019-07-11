 Skip to main content
Sarasota Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019 51 min ago

Pack the Patrol Car returns

The Sarasota Police Department will collect school supplies through Aug. 2.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

The Sarasota Police Department this week launched its third annual Pack the Patrol Car campaign.

Through Aug. 2, officers will accept donations of school supplies from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Police Department, 2099 Adams Lane. The supplies will be distributed to students at the Blue + You barbecue at Gillespie Park on Aug. 4.

The drive will accept backpacks, pencils, pens, highlighters, boxes of Kleenex, small bottles of hand sanitizer, folders, notebooks, glue, markers, crayons, erasers and notebook paper.

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

