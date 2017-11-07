Overturned dump truck blocks I-75 lanes Tuesday morning

Several northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota were closed Tuesday morning after a dump truck overturned, spilling its cargo.

Traffic was backed up for several miles as only one lane is passable as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol asked motorists to seek alternate routes.

FHP Patrol Officer Kenny Watson said a dump truck carrying rocks flipped over while driving this morning, spraying its cargo across the interstate and causing traffic to come to a standstill. He said no injuries were reported at that time.

As of Tuesday afternoon, FHP officials weren't sure what led to the crash.

Watson said FHP personnel were on scene Tuesday morning moving the truck, picking up the spilt rocks and fixing damage to the road. Clean up took several hours, stalling traffic into Tuesday afternoon.

This story was updated Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.