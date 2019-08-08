Opening of Mona Jain Middle School in Lakewood Ranch stirs emotions

For Reginald Goff Sr., the School District of Manatee County project manager for the new Mona Jain Middle School , the completion of the school meant more to him than simply the construction of a new school.

"It's not often that you get the opportunity to build a school that's honoring one of your former teachers and to have the opportunity to build for the founding principal, which is Angela Lindsey, who has been a lifelong friend," Goff said. "I've known her since the age of 4."

Goff along with other former students, friends and family of Mona Jain, the namesake of the new middle school, shared memories of the former School District of Manatee County educator and the impact she has had on them and the community during a ribbon cutting for the new school Thursday evening.

At least 75 friends and family members of Jain as well as students, staff and administrators gathered in the cafeteria to celebrate the opening of the new school. Lindsey said about 683 students are enrolled to start school Monday.