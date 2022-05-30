A condominium in One88 tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Donald Patterson sold his Unit 101 condominium at 188 Golden Gate Point to David Berg, of Sarasota, for $5.25 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,884 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.25 million in 2017.

SARASOTA

Baywood Colony Westport

Randy Scianna and Kim-Anh Nguyen, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 5832 Tidewood Ave. to Edward McCurdy and Randi McCurdy, trustees, of Sarasota, for $3.63 million. Built in 1992, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,541 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,649,000 in 2021.

Top Sellers around the Area SIESTA KEY: $2.15 million Point O’Rocks Terrace Graey Luxury Collection LLC sold the home at 1127 Crescent St. to 4441 S Tamiami LLC for $2.15 million. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,280 square feet of living area. It sold for $940,000 in 2019. PALMER RANCH: $967,400 The Country Club of Sarasota Michael Eller, of Findlay, Ohio, sold his home at 3861 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Wayne and Nancy Muck, of Sarasota, for $967,400. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,441 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2010. OSPREY: $1.55 million Oaks II Michael Attia and Kate Papas Attia, of Osprey, sold their home at 494 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Nancy Renee White, of Morrison, Colorado, for $1.55 million. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,833 square feet of living area. It sold for $690,000 in 2017. NOKOMIS: $3.5 million Casey Key WOI LLC sold two properties at 421 and 421 #A Casey Key Road to 421 Casey Key Road LLC for $3.5 million. The property at 421 was built in 1947, it has one bedroom, one bath and 620 square feet of living area. The property at 421 #A was built in 1947, it has one bedroom, one bath and 644 square feet of living area.

The Tower Residences

Thomas and Jane Oliver, of Atlanta, sold their Unit 603 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to Frank and Yvonne Leggio, of Sarasota, for $2.65 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,985 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,382,500 in 2013.

One One Palm

Scott and Kimberly Penning, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 403 condominium at 711 S. Palm Ave. to William and Jeanne McCurdy, of Mantoloking, New Jersey, for $1.85 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,815 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,435,000 in 2021.

The Condominium on the Bay

C. Eva Thomson, trustee, and David Artzerounuian, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1904 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Geir Fjustad, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.83 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It sold for $930,000 in 2019.

Roger Foster Wickens and Jacqueline Jennifer Wickens, of W. Sussex, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 1604 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Justin and Kelly Anthony, of Atlanta, for $1.6 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It sold for $885,000 in 2017.

Holiday Harbor

Navid and Jesse Kichi, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7780 N. Holiday Drive to Ruth and Barney Schwartz, of Sarasota, for $1.65 million. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,269 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 2011.

Bungalow Hill

Susanna and Scott Long sold their home at 1122 Pomelo Ave. to Bruce and Kimberly Peterson, of Sarasota, for $1.32 million. Built in 1924, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,878 square feet of living area. It sold for $636,600 in 2016.

Mark Sarasota

John Huber Hummel and Rita Hummel, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 920 condominium at 111 S. Pineapple Ave. to Afzal Tarar and Maria Celada, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $851,500 in 2020.

Sunset Towers

Darcy Thomas, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 205 condominium at 11 Sunset Drive to Mark Freeman and Arthur Michal Ankrum Jr., of Spring Hill, Tennessee, for $1,095,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,433 square feet of living area. It sold for $539,000 in 2019.

Cedar Cove Estates

Laura Ann Theriot, of Houston, sold the home at 1932 Baywood Terrace to Kelly Marie McQuaid and Clyde Catton, of Ontario, Canada, for $1 million. Built in 1985, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,065 square feet of living area. It sold for $780,000 in 2021.

Weslo Willows

Edward and Denise Grigoli, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2466 Whippoorwill Circle to Tara and Jared Motzenbecker, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,836 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 1996.

5th & Central

Michael McMenamy and Dana Dupuis sold their Unit 201 condominium at 437 Central Ave. to George and Lauren Roe, of Sarasota, for $789,000. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,584 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2021.

South Gate

Patti Eisemann, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2329 Siesta Drive to Joseph and Jacquelyn Mancini, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,415 square feet of living area. It sold for $353,000 in 2020.

Michael Kress, as Personal Representative, of Parrish, and James Kress, of Guyton, Georgia, sold the home at 2512 Jefferson Circle to TACW Investments 2512 Jefferson LLC for $525,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,850 square feet of living area. It sold for $58,900 in 1986.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 206 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Roger Stover and Joanna Glass-Stover, of Sarasota, for $698,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 2014.

Gulf Gate

Donald O’Leary and Margaret Putnam-O’Leary, of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, sold their home at 2735 Gulf Gate Drive to Kirsten and Anthony Ricci, of Roswell, Georgia, for $670,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,554 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2009.

Kelly McQuaid and Clyde Catton, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 3128 Gulf Gate Drive to 3128 Gate Drive LLC for $585,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,310 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2019.

Charles and Marie Dick, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2503 Bispham Road to Gianni Elle Hull and Derek Hull, of Sarasota, for $555,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,300 square feet of living area. It sold for $158,500 in 2003.

Terrace Gardens

Austin Marshall Eason, of Tampa, and Steven and Candice Eason, of Bradenton, sold their home at 326 S. Lime Ave. to Christopher Joseph Wargacki, of Chicago, for $625,000. Built in 1948, it has three bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 1,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2013.

Gulf Gate Woods

Hugo Guardado Henriquez, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2906 Tuckerstown Drive to Benjamin Franklin McGill and Amanda Jeanne McGill, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,773 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,000 in 2017.

Ridgewood

Kenneth Stephen and Karen Baker, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2245 Oak Terrace to Mission Property Partners LLC for $600,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,117 square feet of living area. It sold for $115,500 in 2000.

Renaissance

Sorkin Ltd. sold the Unit 1016 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Teresa King and William O’Brien, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,120 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2005.

Pelican Cove

Samuel Alaimo, trustee, sold the Unit 105 condominium at 1601 Bayhouse Point Drive to Elizabeth O’Brien, trustee, of Sarasota, for $536,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $269,000 in 2012.

Indian Beach

Karl Osterfeld and Karina Krasomil-Osterfeld, of Crestview, sold their home at 816 32nd St. to Paul Hinkle Holdings LLC for $560,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,500 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2015.

High Acres

L M P Joann LLC sold the home at 2130 Jo An Drive to Jason D’Agostino, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,199 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 1989.

The Landings South

Sharon Cook, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 5251 Heron Way to Melissa and Carl Williams, of Ontario, Canada, for $525,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2016.

Greenbriar Homes

Sara Bay Rentals LLC sold the home at 2892 Bay St. to D&M Home Rentals LLC for $500,000. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2017.

Gulf Gate East

Edwin Schultz sold his home at 3845 Kingston Blvd. to Howard and Elisabeth Chambers, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $234,500 in 2003.

I.M June’s

Constance Jackson, of Bradenton, sold her home at 627 42nd St. to Samuel Knute Alfstad, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1936, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,274 square feet of living area.

SIESTA KEY

Hidden Lagoon Beach Club

Mary Ann Jones, trustee, of N. Venice, sold the Unit 702 condominium at 8600 Midnight Pass Road to Frank and Nancy Blood, of Philadelphia, for $2 million. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,826 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,295,000 in 2020.

Jamaica Royale

Gary and Diane McGuirk, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 802 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to William and Sharon Malone, of Goshen, Indiana, for $1,407,500. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,285 square feet of living area. It sold for $488,500 in 2006.

Whispering Sands

Thomas and Eva Johnson, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 406 condominium at 20 Whispering Sands Drive to Harley Broe and Nancy Knott, of Seattle, for $1,335,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2014.

The Terrace

Lisa Weir and Jay Weir, trustees, sold the Unit 53 condominium at 5400 Ocean Blvd. to Billy Pullman, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2019.

Gulf and Bay Club

William Schumann, trustee, of Westerville, Ohio, and Molly Larson, of Norwalk, Connecticut, sold the Unit 506 condominium at 5770 Midnight Pass Road to Larry Randall McFadden and Elizabeth Lynn McFadden, of Ontario, Canada, for $1,177,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 1996.

Siesta Breakers

Siesta Breakers 403 LLC sold the Unit 403 condominium at 6480 Midnight Pass Road to Seth Barrett Pepper and Christina Pepper, of Punta Gorda, for $1.08 million. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $762,000 in 2018.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Daniel and Jodi Spitz, of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 6264 Midnight Pass Road to Cory Sims and Emily Sims, trustees, of Cincinnati, for $985,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2006.

Midnight Cove

MC 924 LLC sold the Unit 924 condominium at 6396 Midnight Cove Road to David Michael Petersen, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, for $975,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,472 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2016.

Polynesian Gardens

David and Sandy Fountain, of Sarasota, sold their Unit T-8 condominium at 1333 Moonmist Drive to Brenton and Lisa Warren, of Cincinnati, for $906,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,620 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2013.

Crescent Royale

3243842 Nova Scotia Ltd. sold the Unit 205 condominium at 797 Beach Road to Shawn Minter and Jodee Minter, trustees, of Rockport, Missouri, for $720,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 816 square feet of living area. It sold for $306,900 in 2010.

La Siesta

Edward Thomas Campbell and Audrey Katherine Campbell, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 219 condominium at 915 Beach Road to Tonya and Stephen Leach, of Sarasota, for $717,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 753 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2021.

The Anchorage

SKKR Investments LLC sold the Unit 404 condominium at 6415 Midnight Pass Road to Castleco LLC for $699,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area. It sold for $438,000 in 2008.

Sandy Cove

Suman Nayak and Vinay Nayak, of Wanaque, New Jersey, sold their Unit 216 condominium at 216 Pass Key Road to TMG Ventures LLC for $685,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 998 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2013.

Mariners Inlet

Joseph Paparatto and Rosemary Masillo, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 3A condominium at 9042 Midnight Pass Road to Opendoor Property Acquisition LLC for $560,700. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $117,000 in 1984.

Pointe on Midnight Pass

Ronald and Renee Parker, of Venice, sold their Unit 503 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to Janet Ritsche, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, for $525,000. Built in 1975, it has one bedroom, one bath and 946 square feet of living area. It sold for $369,000 in 2021.

PALMER RANCH

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Richard and Alice Neaves, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8774 Merion Ave. to Henry and Margaret Urban, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,302 square feet of living area. It sold for $272,400 in 1996.

The Hamptons

Marian Strassman, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5122 Flagstone Drive to Richard and Rosalyn Henry, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, for $560,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,721 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,800 in 1999.

Villagewalk

Robert Merluzzo sold the home at 8846 Estepona Court to Joyce Abate, of Westport, Connecticut, for $555,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $192,100 in 2002.

Eugenia Randolph, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7533 Renato Court to Suzanne McGinn, of Barrington, Illinois, for $550,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2021.

Barry and Marilyn Offen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5760 Ivrea Drive to Peter Jutras Jr. and Heather Spear, of Collinsville, Connecticut, for $536,500. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2021.

Turtle Rock

Frederick Hummer, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4871 Sabal Lake Circle to Sabal Lake Properties LLC for $540,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,747 square feet of living area. It sold for $243,500 in 1998.

OSPREY

Sorrento Shores

Louise DeLand, trustee, of Jackson, Wyoming, sold the home at 131 Tina Island Drive to Philip Mishler, of Hatboro, Pennsylvania, for $1.1 million. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,787 square feet of living area. It sold for $486,000 in 2008.

Oaks II

John and Elizabeth Walch, of Archer, sold their home at 226 Saint James Park to Todd and Alexander Sawyer, of Osprey, for $875,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,591 square feet of living area. It sold for $398,000 in 2017.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Palmer and Rhea Hughes, of Osprey, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 3621 N. Point Drive to Matthew and Tijen Wiesinger, of Osprey, for $750,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,147 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 2007.

Sorrento Villas

Darren Kent Whitley and Danielle Donna Whitley, of Anniston, Alabama, sold their Unit 128 condominium at 128 Villas Drive to Raphael and Paola Carlisi, of Osprey, for $605,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,404 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2020.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Christian Panin, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2098 Timucua Trail to John Bakty Barber and Tamazeen Barber, of Nokomis, for $765,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,333 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 2019.

Carole Burke, trustee, sold the home at 2189 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Donna Jones, of Flat Rock, North Carolina, for $680,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,203 square feet of living area.

Sorrento East

Portofino Management LLC sold the home at 461 Rubens Drive E. to Kay Marie Morris, of Nokomis, for $505,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,637 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in February.