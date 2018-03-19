One killed in car crash on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard

A head-on collision in Lakewood Ranch on Monday killed a 98-year-old passenger and sent the driver of another car to a Sarasota hospital.

Thelma Moore of Lakewood Ranch died at the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver of the car she was riding in, 68-year-old Thomas Yorke of Lakewood Ranch, received minor injuries in the 12:27 p.m. crash.

Tara Berbit, who was driving the other car in the crash, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, according to the FHP.

FHP investigators reported the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Yorke, was driving north in the southbound lanes of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard north of University Parkway. It collided with Berbit’s southbound Ford Escape near Endeavor Drive.

Charges are pending, the FHP said.