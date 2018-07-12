One Hundred Central condo tops sales at $3.2 million

A condominium in One Hundred Central tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Elizabeth Zamaglas sold their Unit PH-01 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to William and Jane Knapp, of Sarasota, for $3.2 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,764 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,654,000 in 2006.

SARASOTA

Cherokee Lodge

Jason and Katherine Bitsoff, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1625 S. Lodge Drive to Noah Reade Martiau and Brittany Ann Riner for $1,915,000. Built in 1965, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.6 million in 2017.

Condominium on the Bay

Wendy LaGuardia, Mildred Larson and Peter Larson sold their Unit 405 condominium at 888 Boulevard of the Arts to Bruce and Paula Reilly, of Springfield, N.J., for $927,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,200 in 2017.

Edward Orenstein, of Cambridge, Mass., sold his Unit 1102 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Michael and Susann Crossan, of Shoreham, N.Y., for $513,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in February.

Battle and Turners

Roja Holdings of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 2334 Arlington St. to Kenneth and Carol Papa, of Sarasota, for $825,000. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,223 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $188,200 in February.

Burns Court Villas

Jeanne Feldhusen and Gerald Jager, of New York City, sold their Unit 12 condominium at 1537 Oak St. to Michael and Ida DiTaranto, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,910 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $580,000 in 2011.

Kentwood Estates

Detlev Von Kessel sold the home at 1568 Eastbrook Drive to Harry and Rosalie Pears, of Sarasota, for $720,000. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,038 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2000.

Bay Haven

Eric Collin and Maegan Ochoa, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2814 W. Tamiami Circle to Michael Edwards, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,996 square feet of living area.

Sonada

Marcia Dove, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 4789 Sonada Court to David and Kalie Kosek, of Sarasota, for $635,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,502 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2003.

Seminole Heights

Heidi Ann Webber, trustee, of Nokomis, sold two properties at 1237 S. Orange Ave. to Thomas Denslow, of Bradenton, for $550,000. The first property was built in 1931, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,644 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1931, it has one bedroom, one bath and 769 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $335,000 in 2000.

Connie Marcus sold two properties at to 1327 S. Orange Avenue LLC for $489,300. The first property was built in 1926, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 2,104 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1926, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,228 square feet of living area.

North Vamo

Suncoast Credit Corp. Inc. sold a home and a vacant lot at 8607 Vamo Road to Bay Village of Sarasota Inc. for $535,000. Built in 1950, it has one bedroom, one bath and 680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $55,500 in 2009.

The Boatyard

Jeremiah Guccione, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 103 condominium at 1584 Stickney Point Road to Charlie Shrem and Courtney Warner, of Longboat Key, for $370,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $288,000 in 2003.

Ridgewood

Alessandra Treffiletti, of Scottsdale, Ariz., sold her home at 2335 Palm Terrace to Murat and Sevde Haner, of Sarasota, for $342,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,726 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,900 in 2012.

Phillippi Hi

Joy Sicks, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4082 Redbird Circle to Peter Tracy Xiuping Wu, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,698 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $93,900 in 1984.

Riverwood Pines

William and Kathleen Schappa, of Boonton, N.J., sold their home at 2315 Riverwood Pines Drive to Atrem Ishchenko, of Miami, for $330,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,031 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2012.

Baywinds Estates

Vivian Reinhardt, of Tallahassee, sold her home at 1610 Ridgewood Lane to Paul and Joy Wicker, of Dripping Springs, Texas, for $320,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,709 square feet of living area.

Phillippi Gardens

Robert and Alicia Kurvin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2553 Britannia Road to Chelsea and Peter Gessner, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,422 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2009.

OfferPad (SPVBORROWER1) LLC sold the home at 2410 Britannia Road to Mary Thompson, of Sarasota, for $273,400. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,882 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in March.

Rustic Lodge

OfferPad (SPVBorrower10) LLC sold the home at 1422 Euclide Ave. to Daniel Sarasota Investments LLC for $300,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,000 in January.

The Landings Carriagehouse

Joan Davis, Gerard Davis and Sima Farmer, trustees, sold the Unit 44 condominium at 1730 S. Kestral Park Way to Gloria Nesbitt, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,000 in 1995.

Ashton Pines

Jeffrey and Daniel Luce sold their home at 5150 Ashton Pines Lane to Joseph Hennelly, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,604 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $126,900 in 1995.

South Gate

Robert Tazioli and Elizabeth Stern Tazioli and Gina Tazioli sold their home at 2515 Sheridan Drive to Toby and Laura Thomas, of Sarasota, for $278,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,974 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $178,000 in 2012.

Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC sold the home at 3497 Tanglewood Drive to Jonathan Lapaix, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,833 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $77,000 in 1985.

Katherine Azbell sold the home at 2655 S. Tuttle Ave. to Mark Dancigers and Hsiao-Hsuan Yang, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,406 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $182,500 in 2014.

Indian Beach

Shelby Scofield, of Bradenton, sold her home at 4103 Sarasota Ave. to Ryan Buyssens and Molly Reilly, of Sarasota, for $254,000. Built in 1936, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,276 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $46,400 in 1995.

SIESTA KEY

Marina Del Sol

J/M Family Ltd. Partnership sold the Unit W-42 condominium at 1308 Old Stickney Point Road to Douglas and Louise Pegg, of Sarasota, for $980,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,467 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $516,000 in 2011.

Crystal Sands

Howard and Sally Seeds, of N. Lima, Ohio, sold their Unit 306 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to James and Janet Drummond, of McKinney, Texas, for $859,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $163,600 in 1984.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Elizabeth Stiles, trustee, and Wilbur Stiles sold the Unit 102 condominium at 6263 Midnight Pass Road to Charles and Marguerite Baker, of West Chester, Pa., for $500,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,550 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,000 in 2000.

Peppertree Bay

Dino and Ana Tosetti, of Morgan Hill, Calif., and Inigo Garcia-Zozaya and Sandra Tosetti, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 301A condominium at 1080 W. Peppertree Lane to Alex and Irene Grudsky, of Maple Grove, Minn., for $480,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,105 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2015.

Island Reef

Susan Stafford, Maureen Doherty and Nancy Doherty sold their Unit 402 condominium at 8767 Midnight Pass Road to Richard and Mary Hummer, trustees, of Sarasota, for $431,500. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 1995.

Tortuga

Jeanne Timberio, of Zanesville, Ohio, and Carol Bissmeyer Graham, of Charlotte, N.C., trustees, sold the Unit 501 condominium at 8710 Midnight Pass Road to Peter and Bridget Mellow, of Concord, N.H., for $414,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area.

Polynesian Gardens

Jane Condon-Boyer sold her Unit M-2 condominium at 1126 S. Moonmist Court to Erica Flegel and Michael Bass, of Tulsa, Okla., for $399,900. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,300 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,000 in 2004.

White Sands Village

David and Sally Ann Vanella, of Cranberry Township, Pa., sold their Unit 603 condominium at 5627 Midnight Pass Road to James and Jerry Weaver, of Clarksville, Va., for $350,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2013.

Siesta Harbor

Andrew and Theresa Lucibello, trustees, of Wallingford, Conn., sold the Unit 306 condominium at 1250 N. Portofino Drive to James and Janine Thurston, of Killingworth, Conn., for $345,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $78,000 in 1987.

Sunrise Cove

Michael and Karen Dontje, of Williamsburg, Mich., sold their Unit 111 condominium at 8911 Midnight Pass Road to Diane Boyd, of Sarasota, for $319,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 726 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2017.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Michael and Ida DiTaranto, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6191 Anise Drive to Jeffrey and Mary Beth Afflerbach, of Sarasota, for $690,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,800 in 2015.

Deer Creek

Eric and Mafalda Neikrug, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4666 Deer Creek Blvd. to Joseph and Jean Duda, of Sarasota, for $662,500. Built in 1994, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,232 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2008.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Steven and Dawnelle Lanners, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7292 Monarda Drive to Gregory Eckelman, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $419,200 in 2015.

Mara Villa II

Barry and Beryl Lipoff, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 17 condominium at 7395 Regina Royale Blvd. to John and Wendy Gretzinger, of Grand Rapids, Mich., for $430,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,175 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $362,500 in 2016.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Raymond and Lucena Winberg sold their home at 9771 Knightsbridge Circle to John Shintaffer and Belinda Legebokoff, of Venice, for $385,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,984 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,000 in 1995.

Lakshman and Constance Prasad, of Sarasota, sold their home at 9430 Hawksmoor Lane to Cassie and Glenn Boutelle, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,000 in 2002.

Villas at Deer Creek

Michael Olszowy, of Erie, Colo., and Peter Olszowy, of Finleyville, Pa., sold their home at 8013 Bobcat Circle to Brian Tutunick, of Sarasota, for $299,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,071 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,000 in 2000.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Arnold and Marthe Sobrian, of Quebec, Canada, sold their home at 8878 Macgregor Lane to Randy and Kimberly Walbrown, of Naples, for $280,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,987 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2000.

OSPREY

Oaks II

James and Stephanie Robertson, of The Villages, sold their home at 554 Dove Pointe to John and Tamara Carbone, of Osprey, for $775,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,501 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2011.

Sorrento Shores

Ralph and Donna Williams, of Wyndmoor, Pa., sold their home at 112 Candyce Drive to Roger and Carol Spano, of Minneapolis, for $585,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,435 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2003.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Susan Seifert and Richard Keith sold their home at 1527 Southbay Drive to Paul and Deborah Burbank, of Osprey, for $585,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,565 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2015.

Oaks II

Rachel and Robert Hamilton, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 863 Mac Ewen Drive to Dean Florian, of Osprey, for $575,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,759 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $710,000 in 2002.

Edgewater at Hidden Bay

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit A204 condominium at 250 Hidden Bay Drive to Rachel Gordon, trustee, of Osprey, for $545,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,168 square feet of living area.

Blackburn Harbor Residences

PGE Properties LLC sold the Unit 5203 condominium at 5100 Jessie Harbor Drive to Carol Freedman, trustee, of Osprey, for $482,500. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2017.

Willowbend

Julia Bondarenko, of Osprey, sold her home at 1308 Copperwood Drive to Richard Keith and Susan Seifert, of Osprey, for $370,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2015.

Blackburn Harbor Waterfront Villas

Gordon and Patricia Rogers, of Osprey, sold their Unit 2301 condominium at 2301 Jessie Harbor Drive to Michael and Marisol Laux, of Westport, Conn., for $300,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,400 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2010.

NOKOMIS

Uppakrik

Jack and Marilyn Onofrio, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2415 Uppakrik Lane to James and Paige Prosser, of Nokomis, for $605,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,884 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $444,000 in 2004.