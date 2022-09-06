One hospitalized after structure fire on Gulf of Mexico Drive

A fire was confirmed at Beach Harbor Club, 3804 Gulf of Mexico Drive, by Longboat Key Fire Rescue on Tuesday, officials said.

A man was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with injuries from the 1:35 p.m. incident. He was conscious at the time of transport, but other information on his condition is unknown.

The fire has been put out. Fire Marshal Jane Herrin remains on the scene. The State Fire Marshal's office will be handling the remainder of the incident.

Gulf of Mexico drive was down to one lane in which the Longboat Key Police Department directed traffic.

Both lanes are now reopened, but traffic is slow moving due to an apparatus along the drive.

The fire was contained to one unit on the third floor of the four-story residential building.