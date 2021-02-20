One dead after head-on collision in Myakka City

A 79-year-old woman traveling east on State Road 70 in Myakka City Friday evening crossed the center line and was killed when her car crashed head-on into a pick-up truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol report did not identify the woman, who was from Jackson, Mich. The pick-up was driven by a 38-year-old Parrish man who is in serious condition.

The accident occurred at 7:11 p.m. just east of Mobley Pond Lane. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.