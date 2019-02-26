Officials investigate Pioneer Park playground fire

After a fire at Pioneer Park's playground on Monday night, detectives from the Sarasota Police Department are pursuing an investigation in collaboration with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire, which was reported at approximately 9 p.m. on Feb. 25, was extinguished by the Sarasota County Fire Department by 9:16 p.m., according to a statement from police. The park is west of Cocoanut Avenue, between 11th Street and 12th Street.

“Due to the speed and magnitude of the fire, the State Marshal’s Office determined the fire was set intentionally,” SPD said. “Firefighters classified the fire as a ‘malicious mischief’ because it was not a dwelling.”

SPD is also urging anybody with information on the fire to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-954-7070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com